Volleyball is considered an offensive sport, but defense is what led Jefferson to its third region championship in three years.
Jefferson defeated Chestatee 2-0 in the semi-finals and Flowery Branch 2-0 in the Region 8-AAAA Championship Game. The Dragons earned a No. 1 seed in the AAAA State Playoffs and will now aim their sights towards first-round opponent No. 4 seed Stephenson from Region 6.
“We showed up and we dominated,” said head coach Brittani Lawrence. “We didn’t let a team take a set away from us, we didn’t let a team come close to us, within a margin of five points. We handled a hot ball, we pushed when we needed to push. We executed from our defense and from our offense when we needed to do so.
“I have to say, against Flowery Branch in our championship match, our defense won us the game. We were handling a hot ball and our hitters were just phenomenal, hitting the court all over left and right. There were some rallies that lasted for a solid 30-to-45 seconds. We just kept going after it, one point after another… Ava Massingill started [the day] with six serves, back-to-back, so we had the lead right out of the gate. We kept it alive. We got out of serve receive when we needed to. It was perfect.”
Saturday’s victories were special for Lawrence because the championship is the third in program history. Jefferson won its first region title in 2019 and has successfully defended the crown ever since.
It was also special to the players who built the program into championship winners. Past Dragons were in attendance Saturday to watch the current team build on their legacy. Lawrence said the former players “have the championship win just as much as we do.”
“Right before we walked out, I told them I was proud of them,” Lawrence said. “I didn’t care how the day was going to play out, I was just incredibly proud of them. They put in so much hard work and they truly do have a passion for the sport and a passion for each other. I just wanted them to play with heart and play with love.
“The girls embraced that. They embraced the competition, they embraced the legacy from our former seniors. They went out there and took that experience to heart. It’s been really sweet knowing that we are ‘three-peat’ region champions.”
Jefferson ended the regular season in a three-way tie for first place in Region 8-AAAAA with Flowery Branch and Chestatee. The Dragons opened region play with a 2-1 loss to Flowery Branch on Sept. 14, and then proceeded to win their last six region matchups. Along the way, Jefferson defeated Chestatee 2-0 on Sept. 21.
This story will be updated.
