The Jefferson volleyball team improved to 12-5 on the year after taking two of three home matches Thursday (Sept. 3).
The Dragons opened with a loss to Mill Creek, but rebounded with wins over Walnut Grove and North Hall.
The matches against Mill Creek and Walnut Grove both went to tiebreakers.
Jefferson fell 26-24, 16-25, 11-15 to Mill Creek in the opener. JoJo Smith tallied seven kills and a block. Annabelle Cox finished with three aces and two kills. Olivia Burrage had two bocks and four kills. Maddie Grace Smith finished with two aces, eight assists and a kill. Abbey Howard added a block and two kills.
The Dragons bounced back by beating Walnut Grove 22-25, 25-18, 17-15. Cox finished with seven kills, two aces and two blocks, while JoJo Smith had six kills and two blocks. Burrage recorded four blocks and four kills. Dallas Morse tallied four aces and a block. Bekah Johnson finished with an ace and six assists.
Jefferson swept North Hall in the night cap, 25-14, 25-15, led by five kills and one block from JoJo Smith. Johnson set up the offense, finishing with seven assists. Burrage totaled four blocks and two kills. Cox finished with two aces and four kills. Howard had an ace, a block and a kill. Morse recorded two aces.
The Dragons return to action Thursday (Sept. 10) for Area 8-AAAA home matches against Chestatee (5 p.m.) and Cedar Shoals (7 p.m.).
