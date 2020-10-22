The Jefferson volleyball team is focusing incrementally on its path through the state tournament. But, make no mistake, the Dragons’ mission is a state title.
Top-seeded Jefferson (28-7) completed the first step toward that goal, sweeping visiting North Clayton, 3-0, in the first round of the Class AAAA state tournament Wednesday (Oct. 21).
“We’re taking it one point at a time, one set at a time,” Jefferson coach Brittani Lawrence said. “We’re staying humble. We realize that we have the power and the potential to go to that state championship, and we’re hungry for it by all means. Don’t get me wrong on that factor. But we’re taking it one match, one hoop at a time.”
Jefferson recently celebrated its second-straight region title but has its sights set on loftier achievements now that the state tournament has started.
“From the beginning, we want to make program history,” Lawrence said. “We already did that with back-to-back region championships, but that’s not good enough. We’re so starving — I guess if we want to go along with this ‘hungry’ analogy — to go winner-takes-it all, and that’s exactly what we want to do. These girls are ready to lock in, ready to battle, do anything that it takes to overcome any obstacle and accomplish that goal together.”
The Dragons made quick work of that first obstacle, North Clayton, in a three-set match that only took around 50 minutes to complete.
Jefferson scored the first 14 points of the match and won the first set 25-1. The Dragons ran out to a 10-0 lead in the second set and won 25-8. The third set looked much like the first two with the Dragons building a 13-1 lead in winning 25-6.
Lawrence said her team pounded the ball and communicated well in the first-round win.
“If you think about all the ABC’s of volleyball and how you’re going to win a match, we did just that,” Lawrence said. “So, (I’m) very proud.”
The Dragons will now face Cedartown (23-19-1) Saturday at 11 a.m. at home in the second round. Lawrence said her team’s focus is the same regardless of the opponent.
“I don’t care if you’re facing the reigning champs of last year or even if you’re facing the USA Olympic team on the other side of the net,” Lawrence said. “I want us to control the ball, and I want us to have the power and the momentum and the energy to take care of the ball.”
