The Jefferson volleyball team is hungry to make history, and the appetite perhaps only grew stronger after the team earned its way back to the Elite Eight for the first time in four years.
The Dragons swept Cedartown, 3-0, at home Saturday (Oct. 24) to advance to the state quarterfinals. The program last played in the Elite Eight in 2016 during coach Brittani Lawrence’s first season with the team.
“It’s been a hot minute since we’ve made it out of the Sweet 16,” Lawrence said. “We’re hungry. We’re hungry to go to infinity and beyond. These girls knew that they could take care of it. They comprehended the fact that they made mistakes, but they also understood ‘how can we learn from it?’”
The Dragons will face Columbus Wednesday (Oct. 28) on the road at 5 p.m. in the Elite Eight. Lawrence is undaunted by the long road trip ahead of her team.
“We traveled in our season … these girls, give them a ball in their hands, they’ll show you how much they’re worth,” Lawrence said.
Jefferson demonstrated Saturday, defeating Cedartown 25-11, 25-20, 25-14 to improve to 29-7 on the year and claim its 17th win in its last 19 matches.
The Dragons led the first set 16-10 when kills from Olivia Burrage and Dallas Morse and an ace from Morse helped spark a 9-1 spurt to end the set in convincing fashion.
“We needed to handle a hot ball, we needed to give them the pressure, we needed to execute what we have been working on in practices throughout our whole entire season,” Lawrence said of the first set. “We had to trust our training, and we had to trust ourselves.”
Jefferson ran into its biggest test of the afternoon in the second set, during which it trailed 13-8. The Dragons rallied, but did not take the lead for good until Cedartown served the ball long to put Jefferson ahead 19-18. JoJo Smith then added two kills, Kam Hendrix later served up an ace and the Dragons ended up taking the set.
“We made many mistakes in that second set, but we also made many great points, which is why I think were were able to out-balance our mistakes and earn some of those points,” Lawrence said.
The third set looked more like the first.
Jefferson got rolling early with back-to-back kills from Burrage and a back-row kill from Annabelle Cox, sparking a 13-2 run to give Jefferson a 13-4 lead. Cedartown never came closer than eight points of the lead the rest of the way.
“When we control the ball and when we execute it the way that we need to, we’re hot, we’re on and we’re nothing but power,” Lawrence said.
With the win and a spot in the Elite Eight secured, the team assured itself of an addition to its banner in Jefferson Arena in honor of the season. Of course, what ultimately goes on that banner is still to be determined by a Dragon team surging through the postseason right now.
“We’re going to change that banner — no matter, what we’re going to change that banner,” Lawrence said.
