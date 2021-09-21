Jefferson was caught with its best offensive weapons on the sidelines in the third set Thursday (Sept. 16) at North Oconee.
Trailing 13-12 after failing to hold a seven-point lead, and needing a big play to force a rotation, Jefferson finally got it from its young front line. Olivia Burrage and company returned to the court to lead one final charge for Jefferson to win 16-14. Burrage scored the game-winning point on an emphatic block.
‘It’s the hardest thing ever, to watch the team suffer like that,” Burrage said. “Once you get on the court, you really have to play your best to get the whole team back up. We played the best we had all season when we got that one point.”
Jefferson (13-8, 3-1 Region 8-AAAA) dropped its first set against North Oconee 26-26. The set featured multiple lead changes, but Jefferson couldn’t find the points at the end to prolonged or ultimately take the lead. The Dragons responded in the second set by squashing the Titans 25-18. Burrage capped that game with a hard spike behind North Oconee’s front line.
“We’ve been working really hard to make sure she’s playing within her lane,” said head coach Brittani Lawrence. “It’s great to have such a tall, tremendous young lady, especially in that middle position in our offense and in our defense.
“We’ve been working really hard to make sure our setter-hitter connection has been fine-tuned and, which is exactly what you saw tonight. Just a pure connection between the two girls, and between the whole team in coverage as well.”
Jefferson opened the evening with a 2-0 win over East Hall. The Dragons continue region 8-AAAA play on Tuesday (Sept. 21) at home against Chestatee and Cedar Shoals.
