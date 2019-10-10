The Jefferson volleyball team warmed up for Saturday’s 8-AAA semifinals with a three-set sweep of Franklin County Thursday at home in the opening round of the area tournament.
The Dragons beat the Lions 25-11, 25-8, 25-14 to move to 31-5 on the season. Jefferson will play Morgan County Saturday at 11 a.m. at Jackson County in the semifinals. The winner of that match faces the winner of Jackson County and Hart County for the area title at 3 p.m.
Prior to Thursday’s win over Franklin County, Jefferson closed its regular season by splitting a pair of matches Tuesday (Oct. 8). The Dragons lost to Gainesville 27-25, 22-25, 9-15 but bounced back with a two-set win over Dawson County, 25-19, 25-19.
