The Jefferson volleyball wrapped up a 24-win regular season campaign with a three-set sweep of visiting Rabun County in non-region action.
The Dragons beat the Wildcats 25-18, 25-16, 25-10 to win for the 12th time in their last 14 matches.
Region tournament play begins Thursday (Oct. 15) at Jefferson, which earned hosting rights at the No. 1 seed.
