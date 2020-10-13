SMITH

Maddie Grace Smith sets the ball during a match earlier this year for Jefferson. The Dragons closed out their regular season at 24-7. 

 Photo by Ben Munro

The Jefferson volleyball wrapped up a 24-win regular season campaign with a three-set sweep of visiting Rabun County in non-region action. 

The Dragons beat the Wildcats 25-18, 25-16, 25-10 to win for the 12th time in their last 14 matches. 

Region tournament play begins Thursday (Oct. 15) at Jefferson, which earned hosting rights at the No. 1 seed. 

