The Jefferson volleyball team moved to 4-0 in Region 8-AAAA play with victories over East Hall and North Oconee at North Oconee Tuesday (Sept. 15).
The Dragons (16-5) swept East Hall 25-12, 25-17 and then went to a tiebreaker to beat North Oconee, prevailing 8-25, 25-23, 16-14.
Jefferson hosts non-region opponents West Hall and Prince Avenue Thursday (Sept. 17) with action starting at 5 p.m.
