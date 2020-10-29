COLUMBUS — When the final point fell, it was quite a welcome sight for Jefferson volleyball coach Brittani Lawrence.
Abbey Howard produced a block point on match point, ending a four-set quarterfinals pairing with Columbus Wednesday and sending Jefferson to the Final Four for the first time in seven years.
“I think I might have cried a little bit … I’m still speechless,” Lawrence said.
It had been a rollercoaster of events for the Dragons on the road.
Jefferson’s victory over Columbus was almost two different matches. Jefferson rolled to 25-14, 25-9 wins in the first two sets and looked primed for a sweep. But the Dragons lost 25-21 in the third set before outlasting the Blue Devils 25-21 in the fourth set to end an intense night of volleyball against the Region 2-AAAA No. 1 seed.
“Very intense,” said Jefferson middle hitter/blocker Olivia Burrage of the match. “I was on the edge of the seat the whole time.”
After dropping the third set, Jefferson and Columbus were tied 17-17 in the fourth set before the Dragons went on a 5-0 run that helped deliver the win.
“It means a lot to regroup and finish the set like that,” Burrage said. “I just think we did a really good job and that we had a lot of resilience in order to do that.”
Sophia Stopher pushed the fourth set to match point when she served up an ace to give the Dragons a 24-21 lead. Howard ended the match with her block point. punching the Dragons' ticket to the Final Four.
Jefferson will face Northwest Whitfield at home Saturday in the Class AAAA semifinals.
Check back later for more on this story.
