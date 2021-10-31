Jefferson’s 2021 postseason run ended Wednesday (Oct. 27) at Fayette County in the third round of the AAAA State Playoffs.
The Dragons lost to the Tigers 3-0, but that tally doesn’t reflect how close the match was. Jefferson (22-12, 8-1 Region 8-AAAA) lost all three sets by the score of 25-23.
Jefferson senior Olivia Burrage led all attackers with 15 kills and one block. Fellow senior Dallas Morse had six kills and freshman Amelia Pilgrim had five kills. Ava Massingill, a junior, led the Dragons with 15 assists and sophomore Helena Kelley had 14 assists.
The loss to Fayette County marked the final game for four Dragons; Burrage, Morse, Bekah Johnson and Sophia Stopher. Jefferson returns plenty of contributors, most notably juniors Massingill and Kamdyn Hendrix, as well as sophomores Helena Kelley and Gertie Nazaroff, and the freshman Pilgrim.
