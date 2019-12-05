Jefferson was well represented on the 8-AAA all-area volleyball team.
Outside hitter JoJo Smith was named the area's Player of the Year, while Brittani Lawrence was named Coach of the Year.
Smith finished with 185 kills, 189 digs, 25 aces and 22 blocks. Lawrence coached the Dragons to their first-ever area title this past fall, going 11-1 in 8-AAA regular-season play and then winning the area tournament.
Other Dragons making the all-area team were Maddie Grace Smith (first team), Olivia Burrage (second team) and Mac Fowler (honorable mention).
