Jefferson volleyball coach Brittani Lawerence probably couldn’t have asked for a better region tournament opening win.
The top-seeded Dragons (25-7) swept Chestatee 2-0 Thursday (Oct. 15) to advance to the winners’ bracket finals of the Region 8-AAAA tournament against North Oconee (19-13) Saturday (Oct. 17, 11 a.m.) Jefferson is seeking its second-straight region title.
“I’m really proud with how we played,” Lawrence said. “We minimized our errors to the best of our ability. We adapted really well to any dropped balls. We executed. That was just a perfect match in my eyes.”
Jefferson, which finished first in the 8-AAAA regular-season standings, opened with a 25-17 victory in the first set and dominated the second set, 25–11. The victory assured the Dragons of a spot in the Class AAAA state tournament.
The opening set was close for a while as Jefferson led 13-11 midway through and later 19-15, but the Dragons won six of the final eight points to secure the set. Jefferson set the tone in the second set by reeling off the first seven points, capped off with an emphatic kill from Olivia Burrage. Chestatee later pulled itself within striking distance, at 16-10, but a kill from Annabelle Cox and two consecutive kills from JoJo Smith sparked a 9-1 run to end the match.
Lawrence pointed to the team chemistry the team is enjoying at this point of the season.
“Really, this team has bought into the fact that they’re a part of something that’s bigger than themselves, and I think they realize that,” Lawrence said. “The ability to play for one another and with one another has really stood out to them in their physical and mental skills.”
Jefferson will now face the region opponent which gave it the most trouble during the region regular season. North Oconee pushed the Dragons to a third-set tiebreaker on Sept. 15 before the Dragons eventually won. The Titans dominated the first set that day 25-8.
Lawrence is happy her team is pursuing a second-consecutive region title on its home floor.
“Home-court advantage, everyone knows what that looks like, how that feels as well,” she said. “We love home. Home sweet home. It’s going to be great. We have a lot of surprises up our sleeves that we’re really excited to kind of just present, and, once again, execute.”
