MACON — The Jefferson girls’ soccer team went over for one last standing ovation from its crowd.
Their Dragons didn’t win, but the fans who made the trip appreciated the gutsy effort they witnessed no less.
Jefferson (14-4-1) fell to powerhouse Marist 1-0 in overtime Thursday (May 5) at Mercer University’s Five Star Stadium in the Class AAAA finals. The Dragons were playing for a state soccer championship for the first time.
“Could that have been probably one of the best finals? Absolutely,” Jefferson coach Molly McCarty said. “I’m not going to shy away from saying that. I think we fought hard to the end.”
Similarly, senior forward Abbey Eison said the team left everything out on the field.
“I think we gave it all that we had,” she said. “There’s nothing else we could have given.”
Marist’s Mary Margaret Fligg scored the game’s only goal in the 84th minute during the first overtime period, striking a long ball that traveled high into the frame and broke the scoreless tie.
McCarty said her team had its own scoring opportunities and didn’t take advantage of them.
“I think we had three or four chances where we could have just tapped it in,” she said. “But that’s soccer.”
Jefferson was making its first-ever state finals appearance after knocking off three No. 1 seeds on the road during the tournament and traveling well over 1,000 postseason miles. McCarty said her team was battle-tested.
“If I ever have to go fight in a war, I want every one of those girls behind me, and my assistant coaches and everybody who helped get us here,” McCarty said.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.