Since the GHSA began awarding state championships for wrestling duals in 2002, no school has dominated the discipline as much as Jefferson.
The Dragons won the State Duals Championship every year from 2002-to-2019, but that streak came to an end in 2020 when Woodward Academy deprived Jefferson of the Class AAAA crown.
Last year, the Dragons reclaimed their spot at the top. This year, Jefferson returns to the AAAA State Duals to climb the mountain once again and start a new championship streak. The state duals are Saturday (Jan. 22) at Lagrange High School.
“After all those years with coach Thurmond coaching me and coaching all of these other kids,” Baird said. “It’ll be nice to start something different and have somebody else continue something… everyone says was traditional, I think it’s more so expected from our program to win all the time.
“We’re making sure the expectations are met and going beyond that, making those involved with wrestling proud. That’s what we’re working on and what we strive to do all the time.”
Jefferson enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed and will wrestle Bainbridge in the first round. Marist is the No. 2 seed. The Dragons will wrestle the winner of the Hampton vs. Heritage-Catoosa dual in the semifinals.
“We’re ready to go,” said head coach Kyle Baird. “They’re all there for a reason. They did what they’re supposed to do, they’re all good.”
STATE QUADS
Jefferson advanced to the state duals with a victory Saturday (Jan. 15) in the state quads. The Dragons defeated Troup County 60-15 in the finals (Jefferson had a bye in the first round).
The Dragons only dropped three matches against Troup Co., conceded one forfeit and won the other 10 matches.
“Everybody stood out pretty well,” Baird said. “They took care of business.”
