The Jefferson wrestling team is back at home this week. After dominating their foes in the Region 8-AAAA Duals Tournament at home Saturday (Jan. 8), the Dragons will host one of the AAAA Sectional tournaments this Saturday (Jan. 15).
Jefferson blew out Flowery Branch 70-12 in the semifinals before beating Chestatee 60-18 in the finals.
“We did really well this weekend,” said head coach Kyle Baird. “Not really any close matches this weekend, which is a good thing. For the most part, everyone took care of business."
The most reliable wrestlers according to Baird scored pinfalls in both duals Saturday. Those wrestlers included Sammy Brown, Davis Dollar, Creed Thomas, Luke Cochran and Davis Dendy among others.
The competition only gets more fierce from here with Sectionals this Saturday (Jan. 8) and the AAAA State Duals next Saturday (Jan. 29) at LaGrange High School. But if any team is prepared for the gauntlet it’s Jefferson whose schedule includes some of the toughest tournaments in the southeast United States.
The Dragons begin the gauntlet in the first round of the sectionals Saturday against Troup County.
“They’ve got some tough wrestlers on the team but I think we’ll still be good to go,” Baird said. “I’ve tried to find our guys the toughest competition that I could find. Because when you get tough matches and have to battle, you find things that you need to work on.
“The guys will be battle-tested. If they get into a tough match down the line, they’ve been there before. Going out of state to tournament looking for teams that can beat us, or guys that can beat our guys is what you look for. If you’re not doing that as a coach, you’re not doing your job.”
After the State Duals, the rest of the season is all traditional tournaments. Chestatee hosts the Region 8-AAAA Tournament which begins on Friday (Jan. 28) and ends on Saturday (Jan 29).
