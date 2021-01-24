The Jefferson wrestling team continued on its unimpeded path to the state duals tournament.
After two dominating wins during the region duals a week earlier, the Dragons breezed through Friday’s (Jan. 22) state quad rounds, beating Fayette County 84-0 and Pickens 66-13 at home to advance to the Class AAAA state dual tournament.
Jefferson will host the state tournament Saturday (Jan. 30, 9 a.m.). Coach Kyle Baird said his team is “on a roll.”
“I just think we’re so head and shoulders better than we were last year,” he said.
Baird noted how the infrequency of matches amid the COVID-19 pandemic has motivated his team.
"We hadn’t gotten wrestle so much, we’ve been so tired of beating up on each other, now everybody’s getting a chance to beat somebody else up, and they’re taking some aggression out on them," he said.
The Dragons received what essentially amounted to a bye in Round 1 of the quads as Fayette County, which only brought two wrestlers, forfeited 12 weight classes.
Against Pickens, Jefferson only lost two of the matches decided on the mat in Round 2.Baird noted that his lineup included a junior varsity wrestler. The Dragons also forfeited a match at 220. Jefferson dominated the other 11 bouts in advancing to the state duals.
Check back later this week for a preview of the state tournament.
