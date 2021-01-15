Jefferson hadn’t wrestled in nearly a month and took out that restlessness on its region duals opponents.
The Dragons routed Chestatee 76-6 and Flowery Branch 58-12 Friday (Jan. 15) at home to win the 8-AAAA dual tournament.
“We’ve just been out for so long, our guys were anxious to wrestle,” said Jefferson coach Kyle Baird, whose team hadn’t taken the mat since Dec. 17. “We’re in great shape. It’s hard for us to get tired right now … I couldn’t have asked for a better day.
Jefferson lost just three bouts in the finals against Flowery Branch, one of which was a forfeit.
Meanwhile, the Dragons earned bonus points in 10 of its 11 victories over the Falcons, including pins from Chaz McDonald (106), Davis Dendy (132), Mason Mingus (138), Hoke Poe (152), Avery Nelms (182), Cannon McKinney (195) and Colton Steele (285).
In their tournament-opening rout of Chestatee, the Dragons’ lone loss came via forfeit. Other than that, they picked up 11 pins and a major decision, along with a forfeit victory.
Those winning by pin fall were McDonald (106), Dane Johnson (120), Tyson Thurmond (126), Mingus (138), Hointes (145), Poe (152), Thomas (160), Luke Cochran (170), Avery Nelms (182), McKinney (195) and Steele (285).
This marked the first time this season that Mingus, McDonald and Steele have wrestled. Meanwhile, Poe returned after not having wrestled since November.
Jefferson will now move on to the state sectionals where it will host one of the eight sectional quads Saturday (Jan. 23).
“If we keep wrestling like that, we’re going to be tough to beat by anybody,” Baird said. “We’re pretty well-stacked from the bottom to the top. And we’re just now getting kids back.”
If Jefferson wins the quad, it will move on to the state tournament (Jan. 30), which the Dragons will also host.
“We don’t have to leave home,” Baird said. “That’s the most important part … The kids like wresting here. They get good rest. It doesn’t get any better for us right now.”
But Baird said the focus is on next weekend’s sectional rounds. Though his team won Friday in dominating fashion, there were areas to clean up
“Some kids got beat today, and we’ve got something to work for,” he said. “We didn’t have a really good idea of what we needed to do, and now we do. Kids made some mistakes and got taken down and gave up some points. So we’ve got some things to correct and get better.”
Baird added, “They may not think that sometimes, but there’s always room to be better than what you were the last time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.