So folks head to Pigeon Forge, Tenn. to vacation, the Jefferson wrestling team goes to squash opponents on the mat.
The Dragons finished 2nd among the 11 schools that competed at the Smoky Mountain Duals last weekend (Dec. 10-11). The only team that bested them were Trion in a contest that ended with Jefferson losing 47-27.
Hoke Poe Hogan and Davis Dendy scored most of Jefferson points in the tournament with 42 each. Sammy Brown added 39; Cap Benson and Creed Thomas each had 36; Luke Cochran scored 35.
WRESTLING SCORES
POOL A
•Jefferson 64, Boyd Buchanan 11
•Jefferson 66, Science Hill 12
•Jefferson 47, Oak Mountain 20
GOLD POOL
•Jefferson 45, West Forsyth 36
•Trion 47, Jefferson 27
•Jefferson 49, North Forsyth 22
