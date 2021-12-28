Sixty-two wrestling teams traveled to Kissimmee, Fla. on Monday (Dec. 27), and by the end of the tournament on Tuesday (Dec. 29), the Jefferson Dragons were 9th best.
Jefferson brought 12 wrestlers to the Knockout Christmas Classic at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee. Two wrestlers, Luke Cochran (195-lb.) and Sammy brown (220-lb.) finished 2nd in their respective weight classes.
Cochran won four straight matches before losing in the finals to Sergio Desiante (Jesuit). He won his first two matches by pin fall, defeating Cody Triplett (Dunbar) and Hammond Coleman (Ft. Myers) in the first period.
His quarterfinal match against Dustin Gue (Skyline) was a grind, but he came out on top with a 9-4 decision. Cochran advanced to the finals with a pinfall win over Charles Higdon (Woodland) in the.
Brown was dominant in his four victories, but he suffered his first loss of the 2021-22 season in the championship round by major decision against Sawyer Bartlett (South Dade).
Brown won three of his four matches by pinfall. He needed less than a minute to beat Joel Campbell (Osceola) and Austin Mitchum (New Smyrna Beach). In the semifinals, Brown pinned Chris Hawkins (Hewitt-Trussville) after 2:12 of wrestling. The only match Brown wrestled to completion was his quarterfinal bout against Robert Tyre (Clay). He won that match with a 14-3 major decision.
Davis Dollar (126-lb.) won two matches in the tournament; a pinfall against Dalton Zimmerman (Hewitt-Trussville) and a 4-0 decision against Aiden Ingram (West Laurens).
Davis Dendy (145-lb.) picked up three victories. He pinned Nytravious Walker (Lake Gibson), defeated John Vadyak (Ft. Myers) by a slim 4-2 decision, and scored a 1-0 decision win over Logan reaves (Hewitt-Trussville).
Creed Thomas (152-lb.) went 5-2 across both days. He started the tournament by pinning Edgar Barrios-Leon (Barron G. Collier) in the first round, before scoring a 16-0 technical fall against Hunter Childress (New Smyrna Beach). After falling to the consolation bracket, he defeated Josh Kumpf (Clay) by a 10-0 major decision; beat Rafael Romero (American Heritage) with a tiebreaker; and pinned Andrew Cory (Creekview).
Cap Benson (160-lb.) won three matches, two by pinfall. He defeated Logan Salatin (Flagler Palm Coastal) in under two minutes, and Yusuf Shodmonov (Freedom) in just three minutes. His other win was a 6-3 decision against DJ Wilson (Paducah Tilghman).
Bryant Cox (170-lb.) had two first period pinfalls in the consolation bracket. He beat Aiden Boyles (Skyline) in 21 seconds, and John McNames (Bartram Trail) in 51 seconds.
Jefferson's next tournament is the Region Duals at home on January 8.
