This season has been something a redemption tour of sorts for the storied Jefferson wrestling program.
For staters, it won a state dual title after seeing a record streak of 18-straight championships snapped last year. Then, it claimed a traditional region title over the weekend, something it also missed out on last year.
Now, the final leg of that tour comes this week.
The Dragons will send 13 wrestlers to the traditional state tournament after having won 18 straight titles from 2001-2018 before coming up short the past two years. The Class AAAA tournament will be held Thursday and Friday (Feb. 11-12) in Macon.
“We’re all confident,” Jefferson coach Kyle Baird said his outlook on this week. “We’re all pretty confident. It’s just (us) trying to take a humble approach with it and know that there’s things that we can fix to make ourselves better, and that’s kind of going to be our goal.”
Chaz McDonald (106), Davis Dollar (113), Tyson Thurmond (120), Davis Dendy (132), Mason Mingus (138), Ayers Honiotes (145), Hoke Poe-Hogan (152), Creed Thomas (160), Luke Cochran (170), Avery Nelms (182), Cannon McKinney (195) and Colton Steele (285) have all qualified for the state tournament as Jefferson seeks its 19th traditional title in 21 years.
In Macon, Baird expects his wrestlers to see many of the same opponents they faced during Saturday’s (Feb. 6) Region 8-AAA traditional tournament, an event his team won by 63.5 points.
“It’s funny, but we’re looking at a lot of them,” Baird said this past Saturday. “A lot of guys you see in this region are going to be guys that we see in the finals.”
Baird also noted other teams with standout wrestlers such as Aaron Sheffield (160) from Central-Carrollton, Chase Horne (285) from West Laurens — one of the top heavyweights in the nation — and Eli Johnson (106) from Northwest Whitfield.
“We’re going to see some individuals, but team wise, I feel confident that we’re going to be just fine,” Baird said.
The top three teams from state duals — Jefferson, Flowery Branch and North Oconee — were all from Region 8-AAAA. Baird said he wouldn’t be surprised if the same three squads make up the top three teams in the final traditional standings.
One major change for Jefferson this week is going on the road. The Dragons, who hosted the region and state duals and the traditional region tournament, haven’t traveled to a tournament since Dec. 5. And that trip was just over a mile down the road to Jackson County.
The schedule will also be different. Instead of wrestling over the course of three days, as in the past, the Class AAAA tournament will be held in just two days as tournaments are being spread out over the course of five days this year in Macon.
Regardless, the team is eager to close out a comeback campaign with a strong finish.
“I’m ready, the guys are ready,” Baird said. “We’re just going to sure some things up come this week.”
