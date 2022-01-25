After a short deliberation to run through the tiebreaker scenarios, one side erupted with joy, while the other crumbled knowing a state title was not theirs to claim.
The Jefferson wrestling team was on the negative end of that exchange Saturday (Jan. 22) in the Class AAAAA State Duals.
The Dragons battled West Laurens to a 36-36 tie after overcoming a 36-18 deficit in the final three bouts. Both squads won seven matches apiece, and neither had any unsportsmanlike fouls. The third tiebreaker was six-point wins; West Laurens had five, Jefferson only had four
The loss deprived Jefferson of starting a new state championship streak in wrestling duals. The Dragons won the AAAA State Championship last year after losing the title in 2020. Prior to 2020, Jefferson won 18-straight championships in four different classifications.
However, Jefferson has no time to feel sorry for itself. The Region 8-AAAA Traditional Tournament is this Saturday (Jan. 29) at Chestatee. Class AAAA Sectionals are next Saturday (Feb. 5) at Lumpkin County at the AAAA State Tournament is the following week (Feb. 10-12) in Macon.
The Dragons are looking for their second traditional state championship in a row, and are hoping to start another historic championship streak. Jefferson won the state championship 19 years in a row from 2001-to-2019. The Dragons’ 24 state championships are the most of any program in Georgia.
WEST LAURENS 36, JEFFERSON 36
Jefferson fell behind West Laurens 9-0 early in the finals with a pinfall and a 5-3 decision. The Dragons responded when David Dendy (145-lb.) won by technical fall 17-0. Creed Thomas (152-lb.) earned a pinfall in just 25 seconds to give Jefferson its only lead of the dual 11-9.
West Laurens won the next two matches by pinfall to take a 21-11 lead. Luke Cochran (182-lb.) earned a major decision, 10-2, to cut the score to 21-15. Unfortunately, the Dragons didn’t have anyone to wrestle in the 195-lb. weight class and had to forfeit, surrendering six points. West Laurens led 27-15 after the forfeit.
Matters were made worse for Jefferson when Sammy Brown (220-lb.) was unable to secure anything more than a 5-2 decision win. West Laurens won the next two bouts by pinfall and decision. At that point, the Dragons trailed 36-18 and needed maximum-point victories to have any hope of winning the state title.
Tucker Kazienko (113-lb.) won by disqualification when his opponent was called for stalling too many times. The DQ awarded six points, cutting the score to 36-24. Chaz McDonald (120-lb.) and Davis Dollar (126-lb.) earned pinfall victories to tie the final score at 36-36.
JEFFERSON 67, BAINBRIDGE 10
Jefferson opened the Class AAAA State Duals with a dominant win over Bainbridge.
The Dragons won the first nine matches of the dual, and didn’t conceded a point until a forfeit at 195 pounds.
McDonald and Dollar started the dual with technical falls to give Jefferson a quick 10-0 advantage. McDonald won 17-2 and Dollow won 15-0.
Carson Goodwin (132-lb.), Dominic Haines (138-lb.), Dendy, Thomas and Cap Benson (160-lb.) all won by pinfall to extend Jefferson’s lead to 40-0. Bryant Cox (170-lb.) won by decision 12-7, stretching the Dragons’ lead to 43-0 and effectively ending the dual.
Jefferson scored 24 more points for good measure. Cochran and Brown won by pinfall and the dual ended with two forfeits. Bainbridge’s only other points came from a major decision in the 285-lb. match.
JEFFERSON 51, HERITAGE-CATOOSA 22
Heritage-Catoosa put up more of a fight than Bainbridge in the semifinals, but the Dragons still won by a large margin.
Dollar started the dual with a quick pinfall to give Jefferson a 6-0 lead. Heritage won the next two bouts by decision to tie the dual at 6-6.
Dendy and Thomas needed less than 40 seconds to earn pinfall wins to take an 18-6 lead for Jefferson. Heritage earned a major decision in the 160-lb. Match, but Cox responded with an 8-2 decision victory extending Jefferson’s lead to 21-10.
Jefferson forfeited the 182-lb. match and saw its lead dip to 21-16, but that was the last time the dual was ever close. Cochran (195-lb.) and Tyler Belin (285-lb.) won by pinfall, while Jefferson won by forfeit in the 220-lb. bout. The Dragons led 39-16.
Heritage-Catoosa won its last bout in the 106-lb. Match to cut the score to 39-22. Jefferson finished the dual with pins by Tucker Kazienko and McDonald to win 51-22.
