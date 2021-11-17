Seven Jefferson wrestlers competed Saturday (Nov. 13) in the Panthers Scramble at Jackson County High School.
Two Dragons (Dylan Ellis – 138-lb. and Dane Johnson – 126-lb.) finished fifth in their respective weight classes.
Johnson won his first two bouts, defeating Garrek Bell (Winder-Barrow) and Lando Turner (Apalachee) by pinfall. His match against Bell lasted just 35 seconds. He lost his last two matched in pool A by pinfall to Landon Clark (Union County) and Bryan Valladares (Oglethorpe County). Johnson had a chance to earn fifth place and took advantage by beating Rylee Clark (Oglethorpe County) by pinfall in 70 seconds.
Ellis competed in an elimination tournament and won three of his five bouts. Both losses came against Danny Evans (Banks County) by pinfall. He won three-straight matches in the consolation bracket after losing his owner against Evans.
Ellis defeated Jayden Draper (Winder-Barrow) by a 12-10 decision, and Rush Forquer (Woodward Academy) by a 7-3 decision. He built a 9-4 lead over Timothy Hodges (East Jackson) before winning by forfeit. His second loss to Evans made their third scheduled match a no-contest, so Ellis settled for fifth-place.
Nolan Martin split is first two matches in the 170-lb. round-robin tournament. He started with a pinfall loss to Brady Guild (Union County) and finished with a third-round pinfall win over Landon Autry (Oglethorpe County).
Martin advanced to a second round-robin tournament for fifth place. He started with pinfall losses against Jacob Spidle (Oglethorpe County) and Huck Whisenhunt (Union County). He finished the day by beating Gabe Howard (Banks County) by forfeit to claim seventh place.
The other Dragons competing at the Panther Scramble were Jackson Bottoms (106/113-lb.), Evan Hudgins (145-lb.), Anthony Arce (152-lb.) and Grayson Austin (160-lb.).
Arse went 1-2 with his only win coming in a 16-second pinfall against Thomas Robinson (Lovett). Bottoms went winless in the five-match round-robin tournament. Hudgins and Austin lost their two matches by pinfall.
Jefferson’s next outing is Wednesday (Nov. 17) at Dacula for a pair of duals. The Dragons’ next tournament is Saturday (Nov. 20) in the Blackbeard Duals at Allatoona High School.
