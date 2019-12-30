The Jefferson wrestling team hopes an out-of-state trip will better prepare it for state-tournament competition to come.
The Dragons trekked to Charlotte, N.C. and placed 12th in the Thursday-through-Saturday (Dec. 26-28) Holy Angels tournament. The event featured 60 teams, including squads from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and West Virginia.
Jefferson finished with 94 points. Creekview (Ga.) won the tournament with 200 points.
“The competition was very stiff,” Dragon coach Kyle Baird said. “Almost every match wrestled was a tough one. The guys really got a taste of a big tournament and learned about the wrestle-and-wait game which is very important because that happens at the traditional state tournament.”
Jefferson’s lone placer was Tyson Thurmond, who finished sixth in the 120-pound class, though he was close to placing higher.
“Tyson wrestled well,” Baird said. “I think if you asked him if he thought sixth was an accomplishment, he'd tell you ‘no.’ He lost in the semifinals by one point, then lost in the consolation semifinals by one (point)."
Baird said his team did a good job of grinding through a demanding tournament.
“Overall, as a team, we once again out-wrestled expectations,” Baird said. “We had kids hurt, sick and even had to injury-default a starter because of sickness. We learned how to grind and battle in tough matches, and we learned that we can push further than we thought. We will clean up some mistakes and improve on the growth we are experiencing.”
Jefferson isn’t done with its out-of-state travels as it will wrestle Thursday (Jan. 2) in dual competition at Travelers’ Rest in South Carolina.
The area duals are Friday (Jan. 10) at Jackson County.
