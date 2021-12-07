HOSCHTON – Six Jefferson High School wrestlers finished 1st in their respective weight classes to lead the Dragons to a championship Saturday (Dec. 4) at the Panther Invitational at Jackson County.
Chaz McDonald (120-lb.), Davis Dollar (126-lb.), Creed Thomas (152-lb.), Hoke Poe-Hogan (182-lb.), Luke Cochran (195-lb.) and Sammy Brown (220-lb.) all went undefeated to finish 1st place.
Jefferson finished the tournament with 250 team points, more than enough to surpass 2nd place Oglethorpe County, who scored 230.5 points. Besides the six 1st place finishers, Cap Benson (160-lb.) finished 2nd; Carson Goodwin (132-lb.) and Jonathan Wagner (138-lb.) finished fourth; Bryant Cox (170-lb.) finished fifth; and Tyler Belin (285-lb.) finished 6th.
“We did well, a lot of kids actually outperformed their seed,” said head coach Kyle Baird. “We had a few kids who weren’t seeded at all that placed. They wrestled like they were supposed to and it showed. All-in-all, it was pretty good.
“I’m impressed with all of our guys right now. They’re having fun, they have each other’s back right now. They’re working as a team and supporting each other.”
McDonald only allowed one of his three matches to last past one round. He pinned Christian Rosales (Gainesville) in 65 seconds during their quarterfinal bout. In the semifinals, he defeated Jud Farmer (Johnson) in just 43 seconds. McDonald pinned Bryan Valladares (Oglethorpe) 66 seconds into the second round to win 1st place.
Dollar went 4-0 throughout the tournament and all of wins wins came by pinfall. Dollar pinned Ricardo Farlas (Gainesville) in 52 seconds; Andrew Martinez (Stephens County) in 50 seconds; Caden Autry (White County) 30 seconds into the third round; and Chayton Tuck (Oglethorpe County) 90 seconds into the third round.
Thomas started the tournament by defeating AH Whitmire (Johnson) by technical fall 17-0. He went on to pin his last three opponents: Justin Whitney (Habersham Central) in 96 seconds; Kyle Frankel (Oglethorpe County) 49 seconds into the second round; and Marlo Bolivar (Gainesville) 94 seconds into the third round.
None of Hogan’s bouts lasted beyond the first round. He pinned Nate Rank (Greenbrier) in 44 seconds; Yoni Lopez (Johnson) in 14 seconds; and Ali Nabulsi in a minute and 45 seconds. Hogan spent less than three minutes on the mat throughout the tournament.
Cochran opened the tournament by pinning Tim Jolly (Clarke Central) in 29 seconds. In the quarterfinals he defeated Arturo Robles (Gainesville) by technical fall 21-6 in the second round. Cochran pinned Cal Rockenbach (Flowery Branch) in a minute and 34 seconds in the semifinals, and he won the tournament by pinning Colby Watson (Habersham Central) midway through the third round.
Not to be outdone by Hogan, Brown spent less than four minutes on the mat across his four matches. He pinned Logan Smithson (Gainesville) in 20 seconds; Wyatt Patterson (Greenbrier) in 24 seconds; andJayden Johnson (Athens Christian) in 26 seconds. Brown’s longest match was in the finals against Nathan Walker (Stephens County). Brown pinned him in the middle of the second round.
“He’s feeling pretty good right now,” Baird said. “We still monitor him pretty regularly… You can definitely tell he’s out of [wrestling] shape. He’s not in wrestling shape yet and he knows that. We’ve got some work to do in that department, but we’ll get there soon.
“He’s going to be a big of our puzzle going forward. He’s got a lot of good assets that we can add to.”
The overachiever of the day was Benson who entered the tournament as a No. 10 seed. He competed against higher seed wrestlers in every match and ended the tournament with a 3-1 record.
Benson pinned Joshua Fuentes (Athens Christian) in 23 seconds, and defeated Grant Hamilton (Commerce) via a 9-6 decision to advance to the semifinals. Benson advanced to the finals by beating Kendice Cavazon (Gainesville) via a 5-2 decision. His only loss came in the finals when he conceded a 15-0 technical fall to 2021 state champion Seth Larson (Flowery Branch).
“That was a loaded weight class,” he said. “The kid he wrestled in the finals is an All-American wrestler.”
Goodwin entered the tournament as a No. 8 seed, and after a first-round bye, he upset No. 1 seed Carter Fleming (Elbert County) with a second-round pinfall in the quarterfinals. Goodwin fell to Sebastian Melendez (Greenbrier) in the semifinals, but he bounced back in the consolation semifinals, pinning Garrett Gilreath (Oglethorpe County) midway through the second round. That set up a rematch with Fleming in the consolation finals, which Fleming won with a pinfall late in the second round.
Wagner started the tournament with a 7-2 loss to Tanner Mask (Oglethorpe County), but he turned his weekend around by winning his next three matches to advance to the consolation finals. He defeated Isiah Davis (Elbert County) with a 5-4 decision; pinned Tucker Kinsey (Stephens County) with five seconds left in the first round; and defeated Mask again with an 11-10 decision in the consolation semifinals. In the consolation finals, he lost a 5-3 decision to Cameron Weatherly (Jackson County).
Cox went 3-2 on the weekend, ending the tournament with a win in the 5th place match. He pinned Keegan Morgan (Greenbrier) and Kane Lowery (White County) in the first two rounds. A pinfall, extra-time loss to Brayden Phillips (Commerce) in the semifinals sent Cox to the consolation bracket.
Cox stumbled in the consolation semifinals, losing a 15-12 decision to Jacob Spindle Oglethorpe County. He ended on a high note by pinning Mason Norton (Stephens County) a minute and 50 seconds into their 5th place bout.
Belin won his first two matches with first-round pinfalls against Lukas Ricci (Habersham Central) and Wyatt Hammons (Stephens County). However, his tournament ended with three-straight losses.
Jefferson’s next event is the senior night duals on Wednesday (Dec. 8). The Dragons host Flowery Branch and Cambridge. Flowery Branch finished 2nd in state in AAAA to Jefferson last season. The Dragons’ next tournament appearance is Friday (Dec. 10) at the Smoky Mountain Duals in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.