For a program that’s won scores of state championships, Saturday’s traditional region championship didn’t go unappreciated.
Jefferson won the 8-AAAA title by a 63.5-point margin with 239.5 points over second-place Flowery Branch after having missed out on a region title during a rebuilding year last season.
“I didn’t get this one last year,” Jefferson coach Kyle Baird said when asked about the importance of a region title. “Jackson County got this one last year (in 8-AAA), so I feel very good. Anytime you win something you feel good about it.
“It’s not as significant as it would be with a state championship, but none of these guys … they didn’t get their (region championship) patches last year, so they’re hungry.”
Jefferson, which has moved up to Region 8-AAAA this season, qualified 13 of 14 wrestlers to Thursday’s and Friday’s (Feb. 11-12) state tournament in Macon and finished with six area champions. Twelve Dragon wrestlers reached the region finals.
“Our goal was (to qualify) all of the wrestlers, obviously,” Baird said. “But we knew we had a pretty good shot for 13 and came through. The guys wrestled the way they were supposed to wrestle, but there’s some things that I think we need to work on between now and Thursday.”
Lower-weight wrestlers Chaz McDonald (106), Davis Dollar (113) and Tyson Thurmond (120) each won their brackets, while Creed Thomas (160), Luke Cochran (170) and Cannon McKinney (195) also delivered championships.
Dollar avenged a state-duals loss to Flowery Branch’s Aidan Fincher, a reigning state champion, with a 3-0 win in the finals to secure his title.
“I know 3-0 is not a big score, but when you hold a guy to zero points, that’s pretty tough,” Baird said. “That kid was a state champion last year, so he wrestled his tail off. So, I was pretty proud of that.”
Meanwhile, McKinney overcame deficits of 7-1 and 12-4 in winning his finals match with a third-period pin.
“I was proud of him. I’m glad he kept wrestling because maybe last year that may not have happened,” Baird said. “He may have kind of just laid low on that. I was proud of him for doing that.”
Davis Dendy (132), Mason Mingus (138), Ayers Honiotes (145), Hoke Poe-Hogan (152), Avery Nelms (182) and Colton Steele (285) finished as runners up to qualify for state. Zack Husley placed third at 126, also earning a state-tournament berth.
Baird said he thought “a few more” wrestlers should have won their weight classes “but we’ll get back to work.”
Jefferson, which recently won its 19th dual state title in 20 years, will travel to Macon this week seeking its 19th traditional state title in the last 21 years. The Dragons won a state-record 18-straight traditional championships before that string was broken in 2019. Jefferson also missed out on a traditional state title in 2020.
Check back later this week for a preview of the state tournament.
