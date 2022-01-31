The Jefferson wrestling team claimed the Region 8-AAAA Championship on Saturday (Jan. 29) by a slim, eight-point margin over Chestatee, who hosted the tournament.
Jefferson scored 240 points and had 11 wrestlers qualify for sectionals, while Chestatee finished with 232 points and 13 qualifiers. The difference, however, was that six Dragons won individual region championships, while only one War Eagle earned a region title. Four Jefferson wrestlers had to beat opponents from Chestatee on their paths to region championships.
The six region champions were Tucker Kazienko (113-lb.), Chaz McDonald (120-lb.), Davis Dollar (126-lb.), Davis Dendy (145-lb.), Creed Thomas (152-lb.) and Luke Cochran (195-lb.).
Turtle Kazienko (106-lb.), Cap Benson (160-lb.), Luke Cochran (195-lb.) and Sammy Brown (220-lb.) each finished 2nd. Tyler Belin (285-lb.) will join his teammates in Dahlonega after finishing 3rd.
Tucker Kazienko was the only Dragon to win three matches en route to a region championship. He pinned Jack Breakfield in 26 seconds on the quarterfinals before defeating Chris Pruitt (Chestatee) by a slim 6-5 decision. Kazienko ended the day with another slim decision, beating Aaron Davis (North Oconee) 9-8 in the finals.
McDonald had perhaps the most dominant performance of any Dragon on Saturday. He spent just 62 seconds on the mat across two matches. He pinned Andy Cervantes (Chestatee) in 43 seconds in the semifinals, and then needed just 19 seconds to pin Cole Cano (North Oconee) in the finals.
Dollar pinned Obayemi Blake (Cedar Shoals) in the third period of their semifinal bout. He won the region crown via a 9-5 decision over Ely Raines (Chestatee).
Dendy pinned Angel Solorzano (Chestatee) late in the first period of their semifinal match. He won the region title by pinning Afton Anderson in one minute and 22 seconds.
Thomas started with a pinfall win over Quinn McDowell (Flowery Branch) a minute and 12 seconds into their in the semifinal match. He went on to pin Matthew Bond (Madison County) during the second period of the region title match.
Cochran won his two matches with second period pinfalls. In the semifinals, he defeated Kevin Gonzalez (East Hall) 24 seconds into the second period. In the finals, Cochran defeated Cal Rockenbach (Flowery Branch) late in the second period.
Brown advanced to the finals when he pinned Brendon Carlson in just 26 seconds. However, an injury kept him from competing in the finals and he settled for 2nd place.
Turtle Kazienko pinned Connor Schroder (Flowery Branch) 45 seconds into their quarterfinal match, and defeated Andrew Farfield (Madison County) with a slim 6-5 decision. He lost by pinfall to Alexis Guardado (Chestatee) in the finals.
Benson reached the finals with pins over Pressley Villaveces (North Oconee) in the quarterfinals, and Casey Lovelace (Madison County) in the semifinals. He lost to Seth Larson (Flowery Branch) by technical fall in the finals.
Cox reached the finals with pins over Jonathan Williams (Cedar Shoals) in the quarterfinals, and Kadin Inman (Flowery Branch) in the semifinals. He lost to Justin Gilbert (East Hall) by pinfall in the finals.
Tyler Belin lost to Nate Brazier (Chestatee) by a 6-2 decision in the quarterfinals. He bounced back by pinning Saw Yo Ah (Madison County) in 39 seconds in the consolation semifinals. Belin brought home a 3rd place finish with a second period pinfall over Vinny Kilroy (Flowery Branch) in the consolation finals.
The Class AAAA Sectional Tournament is this Saturday (Feb. 5) at Lumpkin County.
