First-year Jefferson coach Kyle Baird is receiving a crash course in navigating injuries during a wrestling season.
Missing two starters out of the lineup for the traditional area tournament — and having a third injured at the end — the Dragons finished second in Area 6-AAA Saturday (Feb. 1) at Jefferson. The team qualified 10 wrestlers to this Friday and Saturday’s (Feb. 7-8) sectional tournament at Pike County.
“I just want to make it to (this) weekend right now without anybody else getting hurt,” Baird said. “Considering what we had and what we were missing, I thought our guys wrestled pretty well.”
With 201 points, the Dragons finished 20 points behind area champion Jackson County (221) points.
Jefferson’s Luke Cochran (160) and Cutter Love (220) were lost to injuries before Saturday’s tournament. The team’s heavyweight, Colton Steele, then suffered an ankle injury in his finals bout, leaving his availability for sectionals in question.
On a positive note for the Dragons: Jefferson did have five area champions with eight wrestlers reaching the finals.
“That’s a plus,” Baird said. “That’s a huge plus … We’re a young team. We’ll be ready when it’s time.”
Chaz McDonald (106), Davis Dollar (113) and Mason Mingus (126) all won their finals matches via pin, while Tyson Thurmond (120) and Grant Hamilton (152) won by decisions.
McDonald earned a first-period pin over Franklin County’s Kenley Eavenson; Dollar pinned Jackson County’s Ramon Castillo in the third period; and Mingus recorded a pin fall over Jackson County’s Jett Gonzales in the third period.
Thurmond won by major decision, 13-2, over East Hall’s Cody Lee. Hamilton defeated Jackson County’s Jacob Crumley 5-3, avenging a technical-fall loss to Crumley in the state duals.
Steele (285), Dawson Lee (145) and Bryant Cox (138) all finished as runners-up in their weight classes. Baird noted Cox’s sudden rise this season in Jefferson’s lineup after the team’s original 138-pound starter, Will Burdick, broke his wrist.
“Bryant Cox did well,” Baird said. “He was on JV for the most part of the year.”
Others qualifying for the state sectionals were Riley Dugan (third, 182) and Christian Parten (fourth, 132).
Jefferson moves forward in the final two weeks of the season rid of the weight of the program’s past historic, record-setting success. The traditional state championship streak ended at 18 in a row last year, while the state duals championship streak ended at 18 straight last month.
“I think the pressure is off the guys at this point,” Baird said. “They kind of know what it is now.”
It’s been an eventful first-year for Baird, most notably with the injuries that have befallen the team.
“If I had hair, I’d be pulling it out right now,” the coach joked. “I’m enjoying myself. It’s stressful at times.”
He said the most frustrating part is not losing a tournament or a match, but athletes not being able to compete on the mat.
“I hate it when kids are getting hurt,” Baird said. “They’re working their tails off and then they can’t participate."
