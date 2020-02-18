With what he has returning and what will rise from the middle school, Jefferson wrestling coach Kyle Baird eagerly awaits what Year 2 of his tenure might bring.
The Dragons finished fourth at the Class AAA traditional tournament last week, which ran from Feb. 13-15 in Macon, with six of the team’s seven placers at state returning next year. That includes three runners-up: Chaz McDonald (106), Tyson Thurmond (120) and Mason Mingus (126).
“I'm extremely excited about what is about to come into the mix on the team. When you have two eighth graders coming in that have won at the highest level in the country you can't help but be excited,” Baird said, referring to middle school wrestlers Creed Thomas and Hoke Poe. “Not only am I excited about next year but the years to come.”
Baird noted that half of next year’s lineup could be composed of freshmen or sophomores.
“To think about that is really exciting,” he said. “As always, you have some guys come out of nowhere and surprise you. As a coach, I'll find ways to push these boys and make them the best version of yourself, and that is a challenge I'm pumped for as well as my staff. It's going to be an exciting next few years.”
Baird said he was “as pleased as I could have been” with how this season ended as seven of the nine state qualifiers placed in the tournament. With 104.5 points, the Dragons finished behind Sonoraville (194.5 points), North Hall (189.5) and Lumpkin County (117). Jefferson stood in third place entering the finals matches, but Lumpkin County wrestlers went 3-for-3 in the championship bouts.
In addition to McDonald's, Thurmond's and Mingus’ runner-up finishes, Davis Dollar placed third at 113 pounds, Grant Hamilton took fifth at 152, Avery Nelms finished sixth at 170 and Riley Dugan placed sixth at 182. Only Dugan graduates off this year’s team.
Baird said the nine Jefferson wrestlers who competed in Macon “fought hard and left it on the mat.” This, however, was the first time in many years that the Dragons did not produce an individual state champion. But the coach considered this a strong three-day performance from his team.
“Of course, we wanted some state champions in the mix as well,” Baird said. “I think the fact that we finished fourth in the state with nine guys and only seven of those actually scoring points says a lot about the grit and determination of the guys to outperform expectations of others. All we can do now is get ready for out-of-season wrestling if there is such a thing as out-of-season wrestling.”
Baird, who replaced hall-of-fame coach Doug Thurmond after 19 seasons, said he was proud of what his team accomplished during an injury-riddled season in his first year on the job.
“I watched the team grow and get better as the year went on, fighting through injuries and staying afloat,” Baird said. “The boys dug deep and did what they needed to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.