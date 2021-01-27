The Jefferson Dragons aim to start a new state duals championship streak — and do so in their own backyard.
After seeing an unprecedented string of 18-straight state titles end last year, Jefferson has the chance to reclaim a spot at the top when it hosts the Class AAAA duals Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.
“My goal and our guys’ goal is to start a new streak,” Jefferson coach Kyle Baird said. “That’s what we’re wanting to do.”
The state duals are being held on on-campus sites this year — with Jefferson being selected to host the AAAA duals — rather than the usual centralized location in Macon. Whereas some Dragon fans might not have been able to attend the state duals in previous years due to distance, that won’t be a problem Saturday.
“Now, they can just get in their cars and drive about two minutes down the road and come watch their hometown team wrestle,” said Baird, who noted that the school used to host state tournaments.
“I’m kind of fired up about it,” Baird added. “I don’t have to leave, I get a good night’s rest, the guys get a good night’s rest. We’ll be ready to go on Saturday morning.”
Having a spacious arena was one of the criteria the school met in seeking to host the event.
“It needed to be somewhere where fans could social distance as much as possible,” Baird said.
The crowd will be limited to 500 spectators.
Jefferson, who enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed, will host a Class AAAA bracket that could be ripe for the taking.
Last year’s Class AAAA champion, Woodward Academy, moved up to Class AAAAA and last year’s runner-up, Gilmer, moved down to Class AAA.
This year’s Class AAAA bracket includes West Laurens, Perry, North Oconee, Flowery Branch, Central-Carrollton, Thomas Central and Spencer. The Dragons will wrestle Central-Carrollton in Round 1. The winner will face the winner of North Oconee and West Laurens in the semifinals.
Jefferson’s lineup this year is significantly stronger from top to bottom compared to the team that placed fourth in Class AAA a year ago.
“Last year, we lost a lot of guys and we filled holes with JV guys that typically wouldn’t start,” Baird said, noting that those junior varsity wrestlers are now solid backups, adding depth to the lineup.
The Dragons — who hosted both the Region 8-AAAA dual tournament and the Class AAAA state dual quads — will continue their long homestead next weekend as it will host the traditional Region 8-AAAA tournament.
“I’m really excited to see what my guys are going to do post dual-state,” Baird said.
