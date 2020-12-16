Jefferson wrestling coach Kyle Baird and North Hall coach David Nichols struck up a conversation last year at a youth wrestling tournament. By the end of the conversation, their teams were on each other’s schedules.
The Dragons will host North Hall Thursday (Dec. 17, 5 p.m.) at The Arena in a rematch of the 2019 Class AAA state duals finals.
“We both like some tough competition, so we thought it would be good for wrestling to get two good teams together and see what we could do,” Baird said. “So, we made it happen.”
Jefferson edged the Trojans 30-29 for the 2019 Class AAA duals title. North Hall then went on to win the Class AAA duals title the following season.
Since the two programs are no longer in the same classification and no longer potential post-season opponents, a regular season dual match was more feasible.
Baird said the last time he remembers Jefferson bringing in a marquee opponent like this for a single match was in the mid 2000s when Parkview wrestled the Dragons in the old Jefferson gym.
With less tournaments available this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, having two teams like this meet on mat means that much more.
“It will be huge for us because it’s tough finding some good teams that have a full lineup right now,” Baird said.
He added, “When you get a chance to wrestle somebody good, you’ve got to take advantage of it and get some good mat time.”
Jefferson will find itself closer to a full lineup this week, missing only Colton Steele, who is still playing football, and Hoke Poe.
Baird said his team is excited to wrestle the Trojans.
“Oh yeah, most definitely,” he said. “They’ve been ready since the season started.”
Jefferson will move on to a dual tournament at Lassiter High School this weekend following Thursday’s dual. The Dragons were supposed to wrestle at a tournament at Collins Hill, but the event was canceled.
At Lassiter, Jefferson will face Woodland, which Baird called “one of (the toughest teams), if not the toughest team in the state of Georgia.”
LAST WEEK
Jefferson hosted its senior night last week, dominating both West Hall and Berkmar on Dec. 9. The Dragons lost just one individual match between the two dual matches. Jefferson is now 6-0 on the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.