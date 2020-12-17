Being in different classifications this year, Jefferson and North Hall won’t wrestle against each other for a state title. So they decided to generate that post-season vibe in December.
The Dragons (7-0) defeated defending Class AAA dual champ North Hall 46-19 Thursday (Dec. 17) at home in a high-profile, early regular-season match.
“It’s fun, it’s competitive and that’s kind of what we want to do,” said Jefferson coach Kyle Baird, who noted that a dual match with the Trojans at North Hall next year has already been discussed.
This pairing was a rematch of a gripping 2019 Class AAA state dual finals, which the Dragons pulled out, 30-29.
The Trojans were a bit shorthanded in Thursday’s clash, forfeiting matches at three weight classes. It was also without two-time state champion Jacob Pedraza, who has won Class AAA titles at 113 and 120.
The Dragons, who were missing three starters themselves, won six of 11 bouts, not counting the Trojans' three forfeits.
Dane Johnson (113), Tyson Thurmond (126), Davis Dendy (138), Ayers Honiotes (145), Cannon McKinney (220) and Hunter Walker (285) all delivered victories. Johnson, McKinney and Walker won their matches via pin, and Dendy picked up a major decision.
Walker, a freshman and the team’s third-string heavyweight, made the start and came through with his pinfall victory.
“That was huge for him,” Baird said. “I was super excited that he got that for himself. That’s a lot of confidence for him.”
The biggest match of the night perhaps belonged to Honiotes, who rebounded from an early 5-0 deficit and rallied to win 6-5.
“It’s why you keep wrestling,” Baird said of Honiotes erasing that deficit.
Jefferson picked up 18 points with forfeit wins from Chaz McDonald (106), Davis Dollar (120) and Avery Nelms (195).
Baird pointed to the effort of Dawson Hamilton, normally a junior varsity wrestler, who nearly pulled off a win at 160. He lost 9-8 in the closing seconds.
The Dragons will move on to a dual tournament at Lassiter High School this weekend where their opponents will include Woodland, one of the top programs in the state.
“We’re doing well, we’re looking good,” Baird said. “We’re not there yet. The goal right now is to keep everybody healthy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.