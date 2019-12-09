The Jefferson wrestling team found itself in the unusual position of having to accept a second-place trophy, but first-year coach Kyle Baird thought no less of his team’s performance.
The Dragons finished as runners-up to host Jackson County in the Friday-Saturday (Dec. 6-7) Panther Invitational in Baird’s head-coaching debut. Jefferson (190 points) finished 14 points behind its crosstown rivals.
“I think we outperformed my expectations,” Baird said. “We’re young. I didn’t know kind of how we were going to perform. My freshmen did great.”
Jefferson took second with three individual champions and 10 placers (the most of any team in the tournament). Three of those placers — Chaz McDonald, Davis Dollar and Lucas Cochran — were freshmen.
McDonald (106) ended up winning his weight bracket, as did junior wrestlers Tyson Thurmond (120) and Dawson Lee (145). Lee got the attention of Dragon coaches in the tournament, in particular. Three of his four wins were pin falls.
“He dominated in the tournament … he won everything,” Baird said. “I was very impressed with him. If he keeps that up, he’s going to be looking good.”
Jefferson’s other placers were Cochran (second, 160), Christian Parten (third, 132), Dollar (fourth, 113), Avery Nelms (fourth, 170), Will Burdick (sixth, 138), Reily Dugan (sixth, 182) and Mason Mingus (sixth, 126).
The Dragons were shorthanded in their runner-up finish. Mingus, a returning state champion, didn’t finish the tournament in the 126-pound bracket due to an injury, while the team still doesn’t have, Colton Steele, its starting heavyweight, back yet. Steele recently wrapped up his junior football season.
“That kind of hurt us,” Baird said of missing those wrestlers, “but overall, I was thoroughly impressed with our guys. We’ve still got a lot of work to do … We’re young, and there is going to be a lot of work, and Jackson County is good. We saw that today. So, we’ve got something to work for.”
Jefferson will wrestle in a home tri-match Wednesday (Dec. 11) against Berkmar and Cherokee Bluff before traveling to South Carolina Saturday for the FCA Duals in Anderson.
Baird said the team’s showing at the Panther Invitational is something it can build upon.
“We’re definitely going to build on it,” he said. “It’s not going to be an ‘if.’ We’re definitely going to build on it. I’m excited.”
