The Jefferson wrestling team had a strong showing this past weekend (Feb. 4-5) at the Class AAAA Section A Tournament hosted by Lumpkin County.
Six Dragons won championships in their respective weight classes, while three more qualified for the Class AAAA State Tournament, which starts Thursday (Feb. 10) at the Macon Coliseum. The finals are Saturday (Feb. 12).
Chaz McDonald (120-lb.), Davis Dollar (126-lb.), Davis Dendy (145-lb.), Creed Thomas (152-lb.), Luke Cochran (195-lb.) and Sammy Brown (220-lb.) were the Dragons who won Sectional Championships. Two more, Tucker Kazienko (113-lb.) and Cap Benson (160-lb.), nearly won championships, but they lost in the finals and settled for 2nd place.
McDonald spent just 188 seconds on the mat across his three matches. He pinned Michael Lemon (Cairo) in 16 seconds in the quarterfinals; John Termini (Marist) in a minute and 51 seconds in the semifinals; and Cole Cano (North Oconee) in just 61 seconds in the championship match.
Dollar advanced to the finals with pinfall wins over Brayden Whitten (Islands) and Onayemi Blake (Cedar Shoals) in the quarterfinals and semifinals. His finals bout with Ely Raines (Chestatee) lasted all three rounds, but he won via major decision 12-4 to win the championship.
Dendy's first three matches were a breeze as he needed just 117 seconds to pin Elijah Swatts (Cairo), Andre Bernard (Stephenson) and Alex Stoudenmire (East Hall). None of those three matches lasted past a minute and Dendy pinned Swatts in a mere 16 seconds. He needed a bit more time to defeat Demetrios Pappas (Marist) in the finals, but he still won by pinfall early in the third period.
Thomas started his tournament by pinning Isaiah Hamilton (Dougherty) in the second period. He then defeated Patrick Clay (Miller Grove) by technical fall 23-7 in the semifinals before pinning Matthew Bond (Madison County) in the championship match.
Cochran didn't let any of his four matches last beyond the first period and pinned all of his opponents. he defeated Kenyan Hubbard (Benedictine) in 15 seconds; Bradley Marshburn in 34 seconds; Kevin Gonzalez (East Hall) in 100 seconds; and Cal Rockenbach (Flowery Branch) in 62 seconds.
Brown started the tournament in the quarterfinals where he pinned Peyton Edwards (Bainbridge) midway through the second period. In the semifinals, he pinned Roddriqus Tracy (Miller Grove) in just 58 seconds. Brown had a battle in the championship match against Ashton Hefner (North Oconee), but he ultimately won by decision 3-2.
Kezienko received two byes to start the tournament and then defeated Elijah Peterson (Marist) by technical fall 15-0. However, he lost by pinfall against Antroveno Hadley (Cairo) in the championship match.
Benson won three matches en route to the finals. He pinned Daeyun Toussaint (Thomas County Central) in 41 seconds in the first round. He won his quarterfinal match after Colin Albright (Marist) suffered an injury in the first period. Benson advanced to the finals by pinning Casey Lovelace (Madison County) in the first period. He settled for 2nd place after being pinned by Seth Larson (Flowery Branch).
Bryant Cox (170-lb.) was the only other qualifier whose day ended with a victory. Cox won his first two matches over Hector Eide (new Hampstead) and Josh Fillingame (Bainbridge) to advance to the semifinals. He lost in overtime to Kadin Inman (Flowery Branch) in the semifinals 6-4, and then lost to Tanner Ramm (Cairo) by pinfall in the consolation semifinals. Cox salvaged the day by defeating Fillingame again in the 5th place match.
