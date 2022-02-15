Traditional wrestling is thought to be an individual sport, the team aspect is just the points acquired in each match.
The Jefferson wrestling team will tell you otherwise. While each wrestler is alone during the match, in practice they are united to help each other improve. Case in point, Jefferson had six wrestlers reach the finals Friday (Feb. 11) at the GHSA State Wrestling Tournament, in practice, those six kids wrestler in pairs.
"Everyone that was in the finals were partners," said head coach Kyle Baird. "Chaz [McDonald] and Davis Dollar were partners, Creed [Thomas] and [Davis] Dendy were partners, Luke [Cochran] and Sammy [Brown] were partners.
"When you get the right person to partner with in there, someone who wants to work hard and be successful, you're going to make your teammate better."
Clearly, teamwork isn't an issue at Jefferson, as Davis Dollar (126-lb.), Davis Dendy (145-lb.), Creed Thomas (452-lb.), Luke Cochran (195-lb.) and Sammy brown (220-lb.) all won state championships. Chaz McDonald (120-lb.) earned a runner-up finish, and Tucker Kazienko (113-lb.) finished 3rd.
Jefferson ultimately came up short in its goal of winning a state championship as a team. The Dragons' 163 points were enough to beat West Laurens who won the Class AAAA State Championship with 189.5 points. Columbus, North Oconee and Marist completed the top five.
"The nine I sent that qualified were obviously good wrestlers," Baird said. "To finish 2nd with nine guys is nothing to sneeze at. Friday was a pretty tough day for us, we had two kids (Cap Benson and Bryant Cox) get put out. But Friday was probably as good as it could get, we only lost one match the whole day.
"Davis Dendy and Creed Thomas pinned their way straight through the tournament. That's pretty impressive in the state tournament, these kids went out there and did whatever they wanted."
Besides the teamwork Jefferson displayed, Baird credits Jefferson's success to the elite competition it faced throughout the year. Baird sought out quality opponents, the team hosted a massive tournament and competed in the Panther Invitational, another prestigious local tournament. The Dragons also went to Pigeon Forge, Tenn. and Kissimmee, Fla. to find good opponents.
"As a coach, you try to find matches where your kids can lose," he said. "You find out what you need to work on when you lose a match and things don't go your way. It keeps you grounded. My ultimate goal all the time is to take these kids to face the best competition they can get where ever it is.
"I'm not doing my job if I'm not finding tough competition for these kids. Ultimately, no one on the team had an undefeated record. That's what we're looking at doing again next year."
DAVIS DOLLAR (126-LB.)
Dollar spent a lot of time on the mat as all three of his matches were decided by decision, but he probably didn't mind. Dollar went 3-0 in the tournament to win a state title.
He beat region rival Obayemi Blake (Cedar Shoals) in the quarterfinals 13-6; Fernando Cordova (Cedartown) 9-5; and Aiden Ingram (West Laurens) in a tough, competitive match 4-0.
"Dollar is a tough kid," Baird said. "The kids he wrestled are tough, but he's always locked in one what he's got to do. I'm not sure I was as worried as the score reflects."
DAVIS DENDY (145-LB.)
Dendy's path to a state title was the exact opposite. He spent just just three minutes and 10 seconds on the mat across three matches. Each of his wins came by pinfall.
Dendy pinned Austin Skiff (LaGrange) in just 63 seconds; Andrew Sheffield (Central-Carroll) in just 56 seconds; and he won the state title by pinning Sam Lesh (Columbus) in 71 seconds.
"He was a man on a mission," Baird said. "His partner is Creed Thomas, when you start looking at partners and who made it to the finals, usually when you have partners in the finals they're doing something right. They're working hard and doing what they're supposed to do."
CREED THOMAS (152-LB.)
Thomas was the last Dragon to win every match by pinfall. He needed just 51 seconds to beat Michael Goode (Marist), but his last two opponents made him work longer for the victories. Thomas pinned Jesus Navarro (Cedartown) in the middle of the third period in the semifinals. He won the state title by pinning Drake Wood (West Laurens) in the middle of the second period.
LUKE COCHRAN (195-LB.)
Cochran didn't pin any of his opponents. but none of his matches were close either. He won the state title by winning three straight matches by major decision. Cochran defeated Daniel Zaleta (Chestatee) 16-2; Jayden Santiago (Northwest Whitfield) 13-2; and Evan Guyton (West Laurens) 11-1.
"The final score was closer than we would have liked," Baird said. "But he pretty much dominated the [finals] match in terms of what needed to happen.
SAMMY BROWN (220-LB.)
Brown made quick work of his first two opponents en route to a state title. He needed just 32 seconds to beat Robert Rios (Southeast Whitfield) in the quarterfinals, and in the semifinals he pinned Jathon Willis (West Laurens) 29 seconds into the second period. He faced a familiar foe in the championship match in Ashton Hefner (North Oconee). The match was grueling, but Brown outlasted Hefner to win by decision 3-2.
"Sammy's [finals] match was probably the most nerve-racking of all of them," he said. "That came down to a 3-2 score, same score as the sectional finals. When you wrestle someone twice in back-to-back weekends, that's hard to do a lot of times. Especially Ashton Hefner, that kid is tough."
CHAZ MCDONALD (120-LB.)
McDonald lost the state championship in heartbreaking fashion. After pinning Layton Burris (Bainbridge) in the second period of the quarterfinals, and winning a 7-4 decision against Jonathan McDaniel (Columbus) in the semifinals, McDonald reached the championship match.
He wrestled Adam Payton (Cedartown) but a nagging shoulder injury got the better of him and the match ended late in the second period. McDonald had to settle for 2nd place.
"He's been battling that [shoulder injury] all year," he said. "Just to get to the finals was impressive in itself. He's scheduled for shoulder surgery this Friday."
TUCKER KAZIENKO (113-LB.)
Kazienko's state championship hopes were dashed early with a 5-4 decision loss to Chris Pruitt (Chestatee), but he still had a lot to wrestle for. He shook off the loss quickly and pinned EhteeKaw Soe (Druid Hills) in just 12 seconds. Next, he pinned Elijah Paterson (Marist) with 17 seconds left in the first period to reach the consolation semifinals.
He earned a spot in the 3rd place match by pinning Amadou Diallo (Mount Zion-Jonesboro) early in the third period.
Awaiting him in the 3rd place match was a shot at revenge against Pruitt. He made the most of the second chance and won by decision 7-2.
"He got some redemption," Baird said. "We would have loved for him to win that first one, that would have been awesome. Sometimes it just doesn't work out that way, but he battled back through and ended the season on a win."
