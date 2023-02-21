The Jefferson girls' basketball team exited the state tournament earlier than usual, but Greg Brown is as proud as he's been as a head coach.
The top-seeded Dragons (10-18) fell to Cartersville 53-44 at home Tuesday (Feb. 21) in the first round of the Class AAAAA state tournament in a season during which they won a region title with a roster dominated by freshmen and sophomores.
"I'm super proud of these kids from where we started to where we are now," said Brown, who's led the Dragons to four-straight region titles. "I don't think many people would have said, 'OK, you're going to get a region championship and host a playoff game.' Sure, we wanted to win like heck tonight and had our chances. The score, I think, is a little bit deceiving. I think it was a closer game than what the score ended up being. But I'm just super proud of these kids."
Brown added that his team — 1-9 at one point in the year — overcame its share of adversity to win a region title and reach the state tournament.
"And they're young kids doing it," he said.
Skylar Brady, a sophomore, paced Jefferson with 17 points in the season-ending loss.
Turnovers played a role in Jefferson not advancing further. The Dragons' miscues helped put them in a 10-point hole (21-11) midway through the second quarter and again (33-23) midway through the third.
"They're very athletic," Brown said of Cartersville. "They're very deceiving. We just didn't do a good job of taking care of it. It wasn't even full-court pressure. It has half-court pressure, and we gave them some live-ball turnovers that turned into points."
Still, Jefferson made a second-half run.
A traditional 3-point play from sophomore post player Eve Knight late in the third quarter cut Cartersville's lead to 35-32. Knight again pulled the Dragons within three points with a basket to open the fourth quarter, moving the score to 37-34. Knight finished with 12 points, 11 of which came in the second half.
"We were able to go to her there in the third and fourth (quarters)," Brown said. "I felt like we had a little bit of an advantage. They were in a little bit of foul trouble … That's kind of when we made our run."
The Dragons remained in striking distance later in the quarter, down 42-36. But Cartersville's Jakayah Draughn sank a 3-pointer, and Ansley Griffin followed with an open-court steal and score as a six-point deficit quickly grew to 11 points with just over five minutes remaining. From there, Cartersville (17-10) led by double digits until the game's final moments.
"We just couldn't get the big stop," Brown said. "We got some stops, but we couldn't get the big one when we needed it to get it down one possession or tie it … Give them credit. They hit some shots that were big."
Jefferson will graduate only one senior off its roster but will lose a leader in Makinley Stephenson.
"She's been one of the best leaders I've ever had," Brown said. "She doesn't play a whole lot. She understands her role. Never complains about it but one of the finest young ladies and one of the finest leaders we could have asked for to help lead this young group."
The Dragons now move on to 2023-24 returning 11 players from a region championship squad.
"The future is really bright," Brown said. "We've got some improving that we need to make, but we played a lot of young kids this year, and I'm proud of the fight that they showed."
Cartersville 53, Jefferson 44
Scoring (Jefferson): Brady 17, Knight 12, DeWitt 6, Hays 4, Billings 3, Aldridge 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.