The Jefferson girls' basketball team exited the state tournament earlier than usual, but Greg Brown is as proud as he's been as a head coach.

The top-seeded Dragons (10-18) fell to Cartersville 53-44 at home Tuesday (Feb. 21) in the first round of the Class AAAAA state tournament in a season during which they won a region title with a roster dominated by freshmen and sophomores.

