The Banks County Leopards had a shutout win against the Riverside Eagles Friday night, giving them a playoff berth. Led by a host of Leopard players, including Andrew Shockley, Bowen Roberts, Bryson Cheek, Cam Cooper, Robert Walker, Kellon Walley and Caine Griffith, the Leopards demolished Riverside with a score of 63-6.
Coach Jay Reid's defense played lights out last Friday night, and the momentum began quickly for the Leopards. Banks County's first offensive possession resulted in a touchdown from Shockley on a 71-yard run. During Riverside's next possession, Walker, Cooper, and Walley came up big, causing Riverside's fumble in which Walley recovered on the Eagles 18-yard line.
Two plays later, Roberts completed a pass to Cheek in the back of the end zone. This gave Banks County a 14-point lead with eight minutes left in the first quarter.
"We had a power first play, and we just kept it going because it was working," Reid said. "They (Eagles) made some adjustments, and we did too, and then we ran with what was working."
Riverside took the next kickoff from the 6-yard line to the 18-yard line, and two plays later, the Eagles fumbled the ball with Walker there to fall on the ball.
Shockley took the first play 6 yards for a touchdown run, which gave Banks a 21-0 lead, still in the first quarter of the game.
On the Eagle's next possession, they managed to play four downs, but a Lukas Marlow recovered fumble gave the ball back to the Leopards.
Banks took over on the Eagles' 18-yard line, and three straight runs by Shockley ended with another touchdown. The score was then 28-0 with 3:39 left in the first quarter.
Riverside held onto the ball during their next possession but could not capitalize on a first down.
Walley returned the punt 24 yards giving the Leopards excellent field possession at the Eagles 21-yard line. Shockley picked up his third touchdown four plays later, which gave Banks a 34-point lead with 24 seconds left in the first quarter.
Walley intercepted a pass during the Eagle's next possession, and the Leopards took over on offense. Eight plays later, Roberts threw the ball to Shockley for a 12-yard touchdown.
With 8:31 left in the half, the Leopards led 41-0.
The Banks County defense held the Eagles on their next possession and caused a turnover on downs. One play later, Roberts completed a 45-yard pass to Griffith for another touchdown. The lead was extended to 48-0 at the end of the first half.
A running clock was issued at the start of the second half, and the Leopards utilized many different players during the quarters.
Caine Griffith took over the quarterback position, with Clay Smith stepping in during the fourth quarter. Bray Williams served the role as running back.
On Banks' first possession of the second half, Griffith, Smith, and Williams combined for a seven-play drive resulting in a Williams' 10-yard touchdown run. It was then 54-0 with 6:04 left in the quarter.
The Eagles turned the ball over again during their next possession with an interception by Kyler Caudell, who returned the ball 33 yards. Banks took over on the Eagle's 16-yard line, and seven plays later, the Leopards scored with Clay Smith, who took over as quarterback, with a 1-yard touchdown run. The score was 61-0, with 10:11 remaining in the game.
The Banks defense caused the Eagles to turn the ball over on the next possession and started on the 34-yard line of their next possession. Five plays later, Bray Williams scored a rushing touchdown. It was then 67-0.
With a few seconds left in the game, Riverside got on the board with a six-play drive making the final score 67-6.
Coach Reid was incredibly proud of the team and stated it was probably one of the best games the team has played this season.
"Shockley played explosive," the coach said. "He had five touchdowns. He read the ball extremely well. Bryson Cheek, Cam Cooper, Kellon Walley, Caine Griffith, Bowen Roberts, just to name a few, all played so well. Bowen did a great job of managing the team. Watching Caine Griffith mature over the season and seeing him grow as a player and person has been incredible. Cam played aggressively and made some great hits during the game."
The coach added, "I think Riverside is a better team than what they showed against us. They just didn't play well. When you drop passes, you have miscommunication.We came out of the loss against Rabun and worked on some specific things, like fundamentally tackling drills, which showed during the Riverside game."
He added, 'We were able to get our younger players in, and they played extremely well. Williams had a great game against JV Chestatee the day before, so he deserved to get some reps in at the varsity game. He came out there and did very well for us."
Jacob Burgess, also a band player, got some action in the game.
'It was exciting to see how the band program supported him," he said.
Reid also stated that his upperclassmen use games like Riverside as coaching opportunities.
"Not only does it help the younger players, but it also helps players see the game from a different perspective," he said.
The team will play Elbert for senior night on Nov 5 with a bye this Friday night.
"We will head into one of the biggest games of the season against Elbert, although every game is important," Reid said.
The game will decide region 8AA standings going into the playoffs.
