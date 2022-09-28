Another Friday night, another Bethlehem Christian (BCA) win.
The Knights (6-0) traveled to Alpharetta and handily beat the King’s Ridge Christian Tigers (1-3) 49-21 Sept. 23.
The game was over quickly, as the Knights took a 34-14 lead into halftime, and never looked back from there. After adding 15 more points in the third, from there, the result was elementary.
This week’s contest saw BCA use both its passing game and run game equally for the first time this season. Typically, the Knights run the ball much more than they pass it, but that wasn’t the case against the Tigers.
Head coach Bruce Lane recognizes that teams are game-planning to stifle the run when they play the Knights, so adjustments are always pertinent to BCA’s schemes.
“Every week, we have the potential to be a little bit different,” Lane said. “Offensive personality based on attacking what we perceive as areas to take advantage of. We take what the defense allows us to have.”
Senior Ben Reed returned to playing behind center for the Knights and had a strong performance in doing so. He passed for 175 yards and three touchdowns on efficient splits (11 of 14). He also added 29 yards on the ground and another score for BCA, extending plays in scramble situations.
“I think Ben has played very consistently all season,” Lane said. “Ben has been a soldier running the football for us and distributing the football. Last Friday, we gave him the opportunity to throw the ball a little bit more for us. We know he’s a great passer.”
For the rushing attack, six different Knights carried the ball Friday night – including Reed – contributing to a groundwork onslaught. Development of the offensive line has been key to BCA’s offense, according to Lane, and that has paid dividends on the field for the team.
Per usual, junior Joshua Adams led the troops in the backfield. He had yet another great game, amassing 130 yards and two scores on the evening. He was also the Knights’ leading receiver with three receptions for 66 yards.
“Now that defenses are seeing that there is some versatility in what we do, No. 5 (Adams) is a huge part of what we do running the football,” Lane said.
Lane also attributes part of BCA’s consecutive blowout victories to the performance of junior Elijah Goddard. Goddard contributed all over the field for BCA in the win over King’s Ridge Christian. He had five carries for 56 yards, three receptions for 36 yards and 78 yards on two kickoff returns, as he impacted the game from all three phases.
BCA is known for its defensive intensity this season, and that trend continued against King’s Ridge. The Knights came away with three takeaways in the game – two fumble recoveries by sophomore Caedmon Geddings and junior Cody Craft, along with an interception by Geddings.
“I think [the turnovers] are something our defense and our team has taken a lot of pride in,” Lane said. “That’s certainly why – in some of these closer ball games – we’ve had the opportunity to be successful.”
BCA now prepares to return home for its homecoming game Friday, Sept. 30. The Knights will take on the Lakeview Academy Lions in BCA’s first region matchup of the season.
