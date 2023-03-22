BASA girls soccer

Senior captain Joylena Taveras fights for a ball against Rabun County Feb. 28. After BASA's 5-0 loss Tuesday night to Tallulah Falls, the Lady Blazers move to 1-7-1 on the season.

 Credit: Kaitlin Gebhard

Barrow Arts & Sciences (1-6-1 overall, 1-6 region) fell to No. 9 Tallulah Falls (9-3 overall, 6-2 region) 5-0 at home Tuesday night.

Things went downhill for the Lady Blazers quickly. They allowed two goals in the seventh and ninth minutes to take an early 2-0 deficit, and they were unable to mount a comeback from there.

