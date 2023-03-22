Barrow Arts & Sciences (1-6-1 overall, 1-6 region) fell to No. 9 Tallulah Falls (9-3 overall, 6-2 region) 5-0 at home Tuesday night.
Things went downhill for the Lady Blazers quickly. They allowed two goals in the seventh and ninth minutes to take an early 2-0 deficit, and they were unable to mount a comeback from there.
“I thought we had a strong first 5-10 minutes,” head coach Paul Thornton said after the tough region loss. “We put a lot of pressure on them. And then they scored their first goal.”
“So, up until that seventh minute, things were going really well for us, and we felt good about how the game was going compared to the last time we played them. We didn't do very well at any point in that game.”
BASA also previously suffered a similar 5-0 to Tallulah Falls on the road on Feb. 14th. However, Thornton said he believes his team has grown since then, and that was evident through the effort shown on the field.
“Tonight, we had a lot more opportunities on goal than we did the first time we played them,” Thornton said. “We didn't hardly get close to their goal the first time we played them. So, our biggest (talking point) pregame and at halftime was that the amount of improvement we've made since Feb. 14 is huge.”
The Lady Blazers took a 3-0 deficit into halftime and gave up two more goals after halftime in the 49th and 70th minutes of the loss.
“Our program is growing and our players are working. We're developing. So, that's why fans saw a quick start (tonight) because our players just have a lot more confidence than they did five weeks ago.”
BASA now gears up for the last couple of games of the season, as it travels to Rabun County to take on the Wildcats Friday. Then, the Lady Blazers will return home to host the Eagles from Athens Christian on BASA’s senior night.
