Head coach Kimberly Garren has reiterated the importance of the region tournament, rather than the regular season. Even so, her Lady Bulldoggs have kicked it into another gear as the regular season begins to close.
Winder-Barrow (5-16, 3-6) defeated Clarke Central (2-18, 1-8) 57-45 to earn its first back-to-back victories of the season.
The Lady Bulldoggs got off to a quick start behind sharp shooting, and they rarely lost momentum as the contest progressed. They led 14-3 with under a minute left in the quarter.
The game tightened up from there as the Lady Gladiators began to jump into passing lanes and apply full-court pressure, creating steals to fuel their 9-0 run through the beginning of the second quarter.
Clarke Central took its first lead of the game at the 5:55 mark of the third quarter, but Winder-Barrow bounced back as the second half progressed, going on a 26-11 run to close the game and secure the win.
It was a back-and-forth affair, as both teams fought for positioning on the scoreboard. The game became very physical early, and the two teams went to the free throw line often as the first half came to an end with Winder-Barrow leading 25-22.
Senior guard Trinity Maxey led the way for the Lady Bulldoggs, scoring a game-high 18 points in the win.
The Lady Bulldoggs struggled in the following matchup, as they lost 64-35 at Jefferson Tuesday night.
Winder-Barrow hosts Flowery Branch (12-9, 5-3) Friday night with a chance to potentially move into fourth place in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.