Lady Leopard basketball wasted no time after the mandatory GHSA dead week and played its first scrimmage game this past week.
The team faced Oconee County, and Head Coach Steve Shedd was overall impressed with his team. He stated, "We have only had one practice, but since last season, I have seen huge improvements."
He also added that, "this group of girls are genuinely fun to be around, and their hard work in the offseason has definitely paid off."
The team will focus on growth/development, mental toughness and strength/agility conditioning. With five girls returning from injuries that occurred during last year's season, the program will rely heavily upon Banks County's new strength and conditioning program. It will also allow many of the younger underclassmen to develop.
In addition, the team has several joint controlled practices that will be held this summer with surrounding counties such as Stephens, Lumpkin, White, Walnut Grove, and Apalachee.
The coaching staff has also planned several team bonding activities this summer, including FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) activities.
(0) comments
