This past week, the Banks County High School Lady Leopards hit the gym full force as the team begin their official practices for the 2021-2022 season.
Coach Shedd is extremely excited about the season, with many impact players returning and several newcomers to the program.
"We feel like we will have a great balance of size and speed, which is always good," Shedd said. "We have two starting posts returning (Kamryn Grier and Carley Segars) that I believe have the ability to dominate (especially against teams lacking size). We also have some outstanding guard play returning with Addison Hoard and Kalyn Beasley. One of the big keys to adding depth to our guard positions will be getting Kylie Hopper and Gracie Marlow back from injuries. We feel like we have a strong core of players returning, and we have some girls that have varsity experience and can step into those roles very well."
Even though the team lost seniors Jenna Reeves (Brenau University) and Hailey Seahorn, many newcomers are eager to fill those spots.
"We were really impressed with our freshmen class this year," Shedd said. "All of them will get a possible look at varsity this year. Reese and Ryleigh Murphy both had a really good summer, and we feel like they could play a key role moving forward this year."
Seniors Beasley and Hopper are the only two for the team but are no strangers to varsity and will carry the leadership roles well. Both players have been part of the program for four years and have played significant roles in the program's past successes. Not only are they excited to start the season, but they are also ready to lead the team into a playoff run.
"We are ready to go further than what we did last year," said Hopper.
Beasley added, "We are like a family, and we are going to focus on that and be there for each other on and off the court."
The team has been busy preparing for this past week through summer workouts, practices, conditioning, and some players have participated in travel ball.
One of the team's goals this season will be focusing on player development and progress. "This is what makes us more competitive," Shedd said. "We want our practices to be tougher than the games. Our non-region schedule is tough and should prepare us well for our region. Our goal is always to win the region and make a run in the state playoffs. However, we are going to enjoy the process and take each game one at a time."
Shedd also commented that although the region is small, it is one of the toughest in the state.
"We could have as many as 3-4 teams ranked in the top ten at any time during the season," the coach said. "We expect to be in the mix and competing for that top spot this year. We hope that our gyms are packed for each game leading up to that. We have one of the greatest fan bases in the entire state, and I would anticipate that our fans will be there again this year to help give us that home-court advantage."
The Leopards begin their season on Nov. 16 against East Hall at Leopard Gym.
