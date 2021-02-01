The Banks County girls played this past Tuesday at the Leopard gym and beat region foe Union with 47-39.
The team scoring was a collective effort with 12 points from Addison Hoard and Kalyn Beasley, 14 points from Carley Segars, 6 points from Kamryn Grier and Hailey Seahorn with 3.
Banks and Union stayed tight during the first half with just a small margin of difference on the scoreboard, Banks had 21 points, and Union had 18 points. However, the Leopards were able to gain momentum in the fourth quarter with a rally of 16 points. Those extra points sealed the win for the Leopards, who are now in third place in the region.
The coaching staff stated that the win was an "all-around team effort"
Hoard and Beasley both stepped into their roles as point guards and helped to set the tone of the game. Grier, whose primary job was to shut down the threat of Union's number one scorer, led the team in rebounds. Freshman Segars had an excellent night for the team, as she was the Leopards' leading scorer.
The team will play Union this Tuesday and finish the regular season when they face Rabun this Friday night. The team will then crossover with 5AA. Dates and times will be announced later this month
