After wins against Union and Rabun this past week, the Lady Leopard softball team is ranked 1st in Region 8AA. The team has a 3-1 record in the region.
Elbert is close behind the Leopards with a 2nd place finish and an overall 2-1 in the region.
VS. UNION, WIN 5-3
This past week, the team traveled to Union to play the Panthers, and a late 7th inning gave the Leopards the lead necessary to secure the win.
Union got on the scoreboard in the first, second, and third inning, with the Leopards scoring a run in the fourth. But the seventh inning was the key for the Leopards when the team put four runs on the board.
Although Union outhit the Leopards with six hits to the Leopards four, the Leopards generated more runs on the offensive effort.
Alexus Humphries went two for four at the plate and had two RBI's. Kylee Brooks went one for two with one RBI. Maryssa Rylee was one for three for the team. Laken Brown and Lindsey Crawford also secured RBIs.
Carley Segars and Brown each had a stolen base.
Pitching duties were split between Jacy Ayers and Crawford. The duo had four combined strikeouts and only gave up six hits.
VS. RABUN, WIN 9-1
The Lady Leopards hosted Rabun. This was the second game of the region matchup between the two teams.
After a slow start in the first, the Leopards showed what they were made of during the second inning and never looked back. The team scored three runs in the second, four in the third inning, and two in the fourth.
With the run rule in effect, the game ended at the top of the fifth.
The Leopards had nine hits led by Humphries, Ayers, and Jody Hood with two hits apiece.
Adding to the onslaught were sluggers Brooks, Griffin, and Rylee, each with a hit.
Humphries and Griffin had one RBI each, and Rylee had two RBIs.
Crawford led the way in stolen bases with two. Ayers added one.
The Leopards played flawlessly in the field with zero errors.
Leading the Leopards on the mound was Ayers, who recorded four strikeouts. Adding to the win, pitchers Ellie Presa and Crawford saw some mound time, with Crawford having one strikeout.
Coach Derrick Davis stated that it was a total team effort on the past week's wins from the pitching to the defense in the field.
"Makayla Rice has been a huge contributor to our defense behind the plate," he added.
Headed into the region tournament, the team has set some goals.
"We could really finish anywhere from first to third," the coach said. "We will continue to stay focused, which will help us to establish a good seed going into the tournament."
The team will face Jefferson and Elbert this upcoming week at home.
