The Banks County High School Lady Leopard volleyball team played area matches on Sept. 7 at Elbert County. Both matches resulted in wins for the team.
Junior Jadelyn McClure led in serves with 28 Aces. Sophomores Lola Pruitt and Sydney Saxon led the night with kills.
'It was a confidence booster for our girls," said coach LaHayne.
The team faced Madison County later in the week and fell 0-3 for the night.
Coach LaHayne commented, "After playing Elbert, we had a lot of confidence going into this game. I expected our girls to do better. Unfortunately, the girls played a little sluggish and didn't have their heads in the game."
LaHayne added that the team has the potential it needs to become the dominant team in the area.
"When other coaches send emails and make comments to me about how good our program is, I know it means that we are on track and even ahead of the where I think we should be," the coach said. "When it clicks for this team, we will be unstoppable. We just need to focus on the rest of the season with mental toughness, pushing past failures by remaining positive and competitive. This is difficult for even some of the best athletes. But, if we can start sharpening this mindset, it will build our overall program".
The Lady Leopards face Rabun and Lake Oconee Academy this week in area matches on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Rabun. They will face Habersham, Cherokee Bluff, and Rabun on Thursday, Sept. 16, at Habersham.
Current record and rankings: 9-9 overall/ 2-0/2nd in the region, and 15th out of 60 in 2021 Class 1A/2A public high school volleyball rankings.
(0) comments
