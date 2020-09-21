The Lady Leopard volleyball team played four matches this past week and finished with 2/2 overall.
The first match was against Cherokee Bluff, and North Hall and resulted in 2 losses for the girls. However, the team rebounded to finish the week with 2 area wins against Washington Wilkes and Putnam.
Coach McClure stated that, “Each game brings more experience for the girls, and experience is what the team needs right now."
Lola Pruitt has stepped up into the role of team captain. Coach McClure says that Pruitt plays the court all around, and even though she is a quiet leader, she is a leader on and off the court.
The other two captains, Jadelyn McClure and Caroline Payne, bring a much-needed passion on the court, and Coach McClure adds that, “you can see the love they have for the game in the way they lead and carry themselves on the court.”
McClure adds she has seen so much potential with every player and has set the team goal to finish in the top 4 of A/AA area. She is confident that it is a goal they can reach, but it will take practice and determination. The team will focus the rest of the season on defense.
The volleyball team takes on Rabun and Commerce at the area match Sept 22nd at Rabun.
