The Banks County High School Lady Leopards advanced to the Sweet 16 after facing Pace Academy.
The team traveled to Pace for a tough match-up that some saw as the season-ending game. Yet, the Lady Leopards showed that they were not ready for the season to end and beat Pace with stellar offensive performances from Kamryn Grier (18 points), Addison Hoard (11 points), and Carley Segars (7 points).
Defensively, Grier had over ten rebounds, with Segars close behind. Senior Kalyn Beasley helped control the ball down the court, while senior Kylie Hopper added 3 points.
'They played like they did not want the season to end, and I could not have been more proud of them," said Coach Shedd.
The team then traveled to Augusta to face powerhouse Josey, defending state champs, and predicted winning this year's GHSA state title. To say the Lady Leopards were the competition's underdogs was an accurate statement. Still, the Lady Leopard basketball program is no stranger to Sweet 16 appearances under the leadership of Coach Shedd. He has had four out of his six teams make it, with one of those teams advancing to the Elite 8.
With an electric and positive atmosphere, the Lady Leopards quickly made it known to Josey fans that they were there to win. At the end of the 1st quarter, tied at 9-9, Josey was scrambling to try and get something started offensively. Madison Adams made the first points of the game with a three-point jumper to put the Leopards on the board, Grier added four points, and Segars had two free throws.
The Lady Leopards headed into the locker room; the game was 19-15, with both scores primarily coming from both post players. Grier had 11 points.
Banks gained the lead going into the third, but Josey quickly answered again. Banks scored 7 points in the third, and Josey answered with 8.
However, it wasn't until the 4th quarter that Josey made the difference with two three-pointers that put them in the lead. Banks lost key possessions and tried to delay the end of the game by putting Josey on the line, but Josey capitalized by making free throws.
The game ended with a score of 41-29.
Coach Steven Shedd stated that he was beyond proud of his team.
"I never really know what to say to the girls after this kind of loss because we were prepared to win," he said. "The girls fought until the very end. This team just stepped up these last couple of games. They played like they were a state team."
The team loses seniors Kalyn Beasley and Kylie Hopper; both played exceptionally well and went all out during the state playoff games.
"We kept Josey to one of their lowest scoring games all year; that shows you how much they wanted to win," Shedd said. "We will miss KB and Kylie. They were fundamental in this last game and this past season."
He added, "To have Josey's coach come into our locker room and commend our girls shows you the talent on this team. We will return a powerful team, and with a brand new region, I am excited about the future of this program."
