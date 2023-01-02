The Lady Leopards took home the gold at the Jaemor Jingle Jam tournament last week with a win against Oglethorpe County on Thursday and Oconee County on Friday.

The team met the Oglethorpe County Patriots on the home court on Thursday, where they led in points throughout the entirety of the match and came out with a 16-point lead of 68-52. This win guaranteed them a spot in the championship matchup against the Oconee County Warriors, who they beat with a final score of 66-46, a 20-point lead.

