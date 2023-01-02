The Lady Leopards took home the gold at the Jaemor Jingle Jam tournament last week with a win against Oglethorpe County on Thursday and Oconee County on Friday.
The team met the Oglethorpe County Patriots on the home court on Thursday, where they led in points throughout the entirety of the match and came out with a 16-point lead of 68-52. This win guaranteed them a spot in the championship matchup against the Oconee County Warriors, who they beat with a final score of 66-46, a 20-point lead.
VS OGLETHORPE COUNTY: 68-52
The Lady Leopards won their first tournament matchup against the Oglethorpe County Patriots on Thursday with a final score of 68-52.
The ongoing winter break didn’t deter Banks County parents, teachers, and fans from attending the tournament, bundled up in their winter coats and carrying their Banks County blue seats to the stands to secure a good spot to see all the action. Cheers met the starting lineup as they ran onto the court to take their spots and prepare for the tip-off, and with the blow of the whistle and the ball in the air, the game had begun.
The Lady Leopards took an early advantage in the game after finishing the first quarter with a seven-point lead of 17-10. The Banks County crowd was cheering for every basket made, but none more so than those made by their power forward, Kamryn Grier, who was set to make her 1,000th point during the match with Oglethorpe.
At six minutes and 35 seconds in the second quarter, Grier achieved that goal and the game was paused to congratulate her for the milestone. The crowd voiced their support as teammates held up pre-made signs and Grier was given the game ball as commemoration for her achievement. And to top it off, as the game resumed, the Lady Leopards kept their lead in the second quarter with 33-26.
Despite the break at halftime, the Lady Leopards didn’t lose their momentum, scoring 15 points during those eight minutes and not allowing the Patriots to score more than eight points. The score read 48-34 when the final eight minutes began to count down.
While the Patriots scored most of their points in the fourth quarter in an attempt to catch up with Banks County, the Lady Leopards met their energy and exceeded those points made, with the Patriots gaining 18 points and the Lady Leopards gaining 20 points. Thus, the Lady Leopards reveled in their victory before going against the Oconee County Warriors the following day.
In addition to her 1,000 point milestone, Grier also scored the most points for the Lady Leopards with 19 points total, followed by Ryleigh Murphy with 18 points and Carley Segars with 10 points.
Grier and Segars were also the leaders in two-point shots with seven for Grier and five for Segars. Ryleigh Murphy led the team in threepoint shots with two successful attempts, followed by Valentina Torres and Madison Adams, who each had one successful attempt.
On defense, Grier, Segars, and Addison Hoard led the effort in steals and rebounds, which was instrumental in turning the game to the Lady Leopards’ advantage.
VS OCONEE COUNTY: 66-46
The Lady Leopards returned to their home court on Friday night to play in their final tournament round against the Oconee County Warriors. The Lady Leopards decided that they weren’t going to hand a victory over to their opponent, and returned with a ferocious drive to win first place. By the end of the night, they had succeeded with a final score of 66-46.
The Lady Leopards still seemed fired up from their last win as they led in points in the first half with two times that of their opponent. The first quarter had the Lady Leopards leading by 11 points with 19-8, and with their defensive capabilities and offensive persistence, the team ended the second quarter with a 17 point lead of 32-15.
After regrouping at half time, the teams returned to the court to finish the girls’ round of the tournament. Determined to catch up, the Warriors outscored the Lady Leopards in the third quarter, but despite the offensive push, they were still down by 14 points with the Lady Leopards winning with 49-35.
The final eight minutes would decide who would walk off of the court as victors, and with their substantial lead established in the first half and maintained in the second, the Lady Leopards emerged as the champions in the girls’ bracket for the Jaemor Jingle Jam with a final score of 66-46.
They ended the night with a celebration on the court, holding up their trophy with triumphant glee, while also celebrating Addison Hoard’s success during the game as she was named the outstanding player of the match on the Banks County side.
Kamryn Grier was once again the biggest point-maker of the night with 19 points, followed by Hoard with 14 points and Carley Segars with 10 points. Reese Murphy, Ryleigh Murphy, Valentina Torres, Madison Adams, and Maggie Irvin also contributed to the overall score.
Grier was also the player with the most two-pointers, while Reese Murphy impressed the crowd with three three-pointers scored in quick succession.
On defense, Grier led with an onslaught of defensive and offensive rebounds, along with Segars and Hoard, who also contributed in many successful rebounds and steals.
The Lady Leopards will appear on their home court again on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to compete in their first region match against the East Jackson Eagles at 6:00 p.m., while also celebrating Banks County Basketball Alumni Night. On Saturday, Jan. 7, they will also be competing in a rematch against the Habersham County Raiders at home at 3 p.m.
