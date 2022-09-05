The Lady Leopards volleyball team won big this week with a victory in their first region match against East Jackson on Tuesday, along with two more triumphs against Lake Oconee County and Rabun County on Thursday.
VS. EAST JACKSON, 2-1
VS. TALLULAH FALLS, 0-2
The Lady Leopards brought home their first regional win against the East Jackson Eagles on Tuesday as they clashed for the victory in the Leopard’s Den, concluding the match with a third set showdown when Banks County won the tiebreaker, much to the excitement of the fans, coaches, and players.
Both teams played a close game in the first set, with the Lady Leopards barely making it out on top with 25-23. The second set proved to be a challenge as the Eagles sharpened their talons and prepared for a win in the second set, bringing the teams to a third set to settle the score with 11-25. The third set was much like the first, where the teams were neck and neck, each one matching the other’s points. But the Lady Leopards bared their fangs and persevered until the end, finishing the set with a four point lead (15-11).
“It was a very exciting game and a huge accomplishment for us this season,” Coach Whittney LaHayne said.
Caitlin Bernier, Jadelyn McClure, and Emmie Chitwood led the offense against East Jackson at the net, where they scored 22 kills total against the Eagles. Bernier also led at the baseline where she scored three aces, showcasing her offensive skill set.
Shayna Vickery, Bernier, and Chitwood were also on the defensive, garnering 36 digs between them to put the ball back into play.
With the game won against the East Jackson Eagles, the Lady Leopards prepared for their faceoff with the Tallulah Falls Indians, but this matchup would prove much tougher than their first regional success. The Lady Leopards lost the first set by 14 points (11-25), but were determined to come back in the second set. They would keep a close game with Tallulah Falls, matching the score until the very end, when the Indians got the upper hand (23-25).
Despite the tough loss, the Lady Leopards pounced on every opportunity to put points on the scoreboard.
"This week the girls performed on all cylinders,” LaHayne explained. “They were moving, communicating, and giving all their effort. Our energy levels stayed up overall. We have to keep all of these things in motion to be able to compete at the level needed to finish with a state spot.”
VS. LAKE OCONEE, 2-0
VS. RABUN COUNTY, 2-0
The Lady Leopards won big on Thursday against the Lake Oconee County Titans and the Rabun County Wildcats, ending the week with two hard-fought wins.
Banks County fought against Lake Oconee County first and secured a win in the starting set with 25-16. The Titans tried to push for a third set tiebreaker, but they were not able to overpower the Lady Leopards, concluding the second set with 25-17.
Later in the evening, the Lady Leopards faced off against the Rabun County Wildcats, but even with the break in playtime, the team didn’t seem to lose their competitive vigor, ending the game against Rabun County with similar results. The Lady Leopards ended the first set with 25-13, giving them the advantage in the second set to help them win the overall match with 25-15.
“I think as a coach and player it is hard sometimes to see how far we have come,” LaHayne said. “I went back and watched some of the film from the beginning of our season last year, and the growth I saw from that team to this team is unbelievable. Coaches we compete with have told me on numerous occasions how good they look and how much they have grown. I share all of these praises with the girls in hopes that it will boost their confidence and help them to see that we are ready to play high level volleyball. They just have to believe they are capable of it.”
The Lady Leopards will be facing off against Stephens County and Jackson County at home on Tuesday, Sept. 6, when they will be holding their annual fundraiser night. This year, they will be raising awareness on Medium chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase (MCAD) deficiency.
Banks County will also be traveling to Stephens County High School on Sept. 8 for a rematch against Stephens County.
