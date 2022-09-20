The Lady Leopards Softball team celebrated two wins against Providence Christian and East Jackson this week. The team also recognized the seniors’ hard work and dedication to the sport for their last season on the team on Thursday.
VS. PROVIDENCE ACADEMY, 3-0
The Lady Leopards faced off against the Providence Christian Academy Storm on Tuesday, finishing the game with three hard-fought runs and leaving Providence Christian with a zero on the scoreboard. It was their first conference win for the region title.
“The game at Providence was hopefully a wake up call,” said Coach Derrick Davis, attesting to the strength of a good opponent. “I believe we went into the game overlooking the opponent and it caught up to us. Good pitching, good defense and a little luck helped us come out on top.”
VS. EAST JACKSON, 17-1
The Lady Leopards put up a three inning fight against the East Jackson Eagles on Thursday, hitting and sprinting their way to a victory with 17-1. This puts them at 2-1 for the 2A Region 8 title, placing them second in the region behind Union County.
Festivities preceded the game on Thursday as the team and parents arrived early to set up senior photos along the walkway to the fields. Posters of the seniors sat on foldout tables with places for teammates and parents to write notes of encouragement as the seniors began the final stretch of their high school softball careers. Each of their numbers were spray painted in front of the dugout in blue, black, and white, where they stood with their loved ones while being congratulated for their hard work by teammates, coaches, administrators, and parents, along with the growing members of the crowd.
“It’s been an honor to coach this crew,” Davis said about the seniors. “This group is tough and works hard. I am super proud of their accomplishments in high school and we look forward to the remainder of the season.”
Afterwards, the game scheduled for the night began, but the numbers of the seniors remained as they warmed up on the field, a reminder to spectators and opponents that their season, as well as their determination, aren’t over yet.
Jacy Ayers led defense in the top of the first inning with a strikeout and a fielder’s choice to first baseman Alexus Humphries. Kylee Brooks’ quick thinking also led to an out with a fielder’s choice to Humphries.
The Lady Leopards literally hit the ball out of the park in the bottom of the first inning with a home run by Ayers. Brooks, Humphries, Ryleigh Murphy (courtesy of Shelby Speed), Lindsey Crawford, Jodie Hood, Laken Brown, Marysa Rylee, and Reese Murphy (courtesy of Ayers) also made runs, totalling 14 points on the scoreboard in the first inning alone.
Ayers once again pulled through on defense in the second inning with three strikeouts.
Speed matched Ayers’ home run in the bottom of the second inning, bringing Brooks and Humphries along with her to home plate. By this point, the Lady Leopards racked up 17 runs to rival East Jackson’s one run in the first inning.
The Lady Leopards concluded the ball game at the top of the third inning as Crawford switched with Ayers to lead on the pitcher’s plate, delivering pitches that soared past every opponent. And with shouts of joy from the crowd, the Lady Leopards finished the night as victors with a final score of 17-1.
The Lady Leopards Softball team will have a rematch against Union County in Blairsville on Tuesday, Sept. 20. On Saturday, Sept. 24, they travel to Gainesville for another region title game against East Hall.
