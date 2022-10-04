The Lady Leopards Volleyball team ended the week with a win against Elbert County with a score of 2-0 on Tuesday, but lost against Sandy Creek, Fellowship Christian Academy, and Johnson Ferry Christian Academy.
It was another week wrought with challenges for the team, but it did not come without its joyful moments. The Lady Leopards also celebrated senior night on Tuesday to honor Jadelyn McClure, Abby Irvin, and Madison Adams for their dedication on the team.
VS. SANDY CREEK, 0-2
VS. ELBERT COUNTY, 2-0
The Lady Leopards hit the court on Tuesday ready to take on their next opponents at home in non-conference matchups. They finished the night with a win against Elbert County and a loss against Sandy Creek, while sandwiching a celebration for the seniors in between.
The Lady Leopards went against the Sandy Creek Patriots first, and while the team came together to create a solid defense against the Patriots’ plays, they were unsuccessful in securing a win, with a score of 9-25 in the first set and 7-25 in the second set.
However, the game wasn’t without excitement on the Banks County side, as the team pulled through with some defensive plays and offensive spikes.
Addison Hoard, Lola Pruitt, and Emmie Chitwood supported the team on the offensive side, making nine opportunities to send the ball over the net into their opponents’ court for kills.
The defensive effort proved their vigorous teamwork, with every playing member pushing themselves to communicate and keep the ball off the court floor.
Hoard led the team in digs, along with Bacey Ausburn, Jadelyn McClure, Lillee Parson, Pruitt, and Chitwood.
Ausburn, McClure, and Chitwood also made efforts to set the ball up for plays with 10 assists.
And while the service game on the side of the Patriots was formidable, the team made a group effort in service receives. Parson and Hoard fostered the attempts with 21 service receives between them, along with Shayna Vickery, Madison Adams, and Chitwood.
After the game against Sandy Creek, the celebration for the seniors began to commence, with balloons, flowers, bright smiles and joyful tears shed by both seniors and teammates, commemorating the camaraderie formed between them over the last four years.
Coach Whittney LaHayne said that senior night was “bittersweet.” This is the program’s first group of seniors.
“We are going to miss all of them tremendously next season,” LaHayne said. “We’re going to miss Abby’s amazing blocks, enthusiasm, positivity, and support. Jadelyn’s knowledge and love for the game has been exemplified on the court during several tough matches and she will definitely be missed. And Madison always brings a lightheartedness to our program that will be greatly missed as well.”
Lahayne also expressed her gratitude and pride within the seniors.
“I am so thankful for them and proud of them, not just in the sport, but in life as well,” LaHayne continued. “They are prominent members in our Banks County community and contribute to many different avenues in many different ways. We have been lucky to have them, and the world is lucky to receive them and all that they have to offer in their future.”
The game against the Elbert County Blue Devils commenced shortly after, when the Lady Leopards made up for their first loss of the evening, gaining a decisive win with a score of 25-3 in the first set and 25-6 in the second set.
The team gave their all on both defense and offense for the rest of the evening, showcasing to the crowd their all-around abilities on the court.
McClure and Caitlin Bernier led the team in offensive kills for the game, along with Abby Irvin and Pruitt. Pruitt and Parson also championed the offensive effort at the baseline with 16 aces between them.
Pruitt, Parson, and Ausburn also guided the defensive strategy with digs and assists, making it possible for the team to create those large score gaps in both sets.
VS. FELLOWSHIP CHRISTIAN, 0-2
VS. JOHNSON FERRY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY, 0-2
The Lady Leopards traveled to Roswell on Thursday to compete against the Fellowship Christian Paladins and the Johnson Ferry Christian Saints, coming out with another loss against Fellowship and a very close loss against Johnson Ferry.
Their rematch against Fellowship Christian ended with 10-25 points in the first set and 19-25 points in the second set.
The Lady Leopards faced off against Johnson Ferry afterwards, playing a very close game with a score of 26-28 in the first set and 22-25 in the second set. The teams were very evenly matched, but the Lady Leopards didn’t secure the victory this time around.
Next week, the Lady Leopards will be going up against the Jackson County Panthers and the Elbert County Blue Devils on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Jackson County High School. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Lady Leopards will be traveling to Tallulah Falls High School for a rematch with the Tallulah Falls Indians.
