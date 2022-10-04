The Lady Leopards Volleyball team ended the week with a win against Elbert County with a score of 2-0 on Tuesday, but lost against Sandy Creek, Fellowship Christian Academy, and Johnson Ferry Christian Academy.

It was another week wrought with challenges for the team, but it did not come without its joyful moments. The Lady Leopards also celebrated senior night on Tuesday to honor Jadelyn McClure, Abby Irvin, and Madison Adams for their dedication on the team.

